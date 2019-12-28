SAFFORD — Safford Police announced an officer was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the officer’s conduct stemming from allegations made by an arrested subject.
The department announced the unnamed officer had been placed on leave in a press release issued Saturday, Dec. 28. The officer was placed on leave effective Dec. 24.
While the nature of the allegations were not disclosed in the release, Safford Police Chief Joe Brugman told the Courier that “a sex assault kit with DNA had been used and DPS (Arizona Department of Public Safety) has the kit in its possession. To our knowledge, the kit has not yet been processed.”
On Dec. 21, the suspect, Jorden Simms was contacted in relation to an allegation of shoplifting. It was found she also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for theft from Yavapai County and she was taken into custody and booked into Graham County Jail.
On Dec. 23, Simms made the allegations about the conduct of the arresting officer. Safford Police then requested that DPS conduct the investigation into Simms’ allegations.
“The investigation has begun and the Safford Police Department is committed to seeing it through to its final outcome,” Brugman said in the release.
Crystal Barnett, who identifies herself as Simms’ aunt, posted on social media Saturday photos of Simms in a hospital bed, saying Simms “is expected to take her last breath tonight.”
According to Barnett’s post, Simms, whom Barnett said was transported to Sierra Vista on Dec. 26 for a “rape test,” was involved in an accident and was transported to Tucson. According Barnett’s post, the family was told Simms was “transported to Sierra Vista for psychiatric analysis and, upon her return to Safford, slipped her handcuffs and jumped from the moving transport vehicle.”
The Courier’s attempts to contact Barnett were not immediately returned.