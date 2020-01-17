SAFFORD — On Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, crews went to work pouring and smoothing concrete around the playground equipment at Firth Park. The work was a prelude to the installation of new, rubberized surfacing for the playgrounds at Firth and Glenn Meadows parks.
The concrete will serve as a foundation for the new, Americans with Disabilities Act rubber mats under the playground equipment. Using federal Community Development Block Grant funds, the City of Safford contracted with Ron Cox Builders, LLC, of Thatcher, to install the mats. In an earlier Courier interview, Safford Public Works Director Lance Henrie said the surfacing came with a guaranteed 10 years’ longevity but were projected to last longer.
The playgrounds at both parks are temporarily closed during the project. Funded through the Arizona Department of Housing, the installation of the new surfacing was expected to be complete in February 2020.