On Monday the Safford City Council voted to approve two intergovernmental agreements with the Arizona Department of Transportation to secure funding for the repairs and improvements of 20th Avenue.
The IGA’s allow the city to tap into $1,032,100 of further funding from the state’s transportation funds to finish the 20th Avenue repairs. The second IGA allows ADOT to use $679,135 of that funding for the repairs and allows the city to retain the remaining $352,965.
Lance Henrie, Safford’s public works director, said the remaining funds would be used to build street lights.
The total cost of the project is estimated by the city to be $5,205,698 with $3,653,581 of it coming from federal aid money and $220,842 coming from matching city funds.
The city council also approved the purchase of a $120,519 backhoe and a $62,994 crack sealer.
The council also passed a resolution declaring Cananea, Mexico the sister city of Safford.
The council also gave the city’s finance department permission to draft a contract so Enterprise can manage the purchase and resale of city vehicles.
“We’re looking to use Enterprise's buying powers to make our fleet newer and more up-to-date,” said Town Manager John Cassella.
Kabrina Romero, the city’s finance director, said the contract doesn’t have a price tag yet because the contract has yet to be negotiated, but the city is hoping to send 20 of its cars to auction and then lease 20 cars from Enterprise.