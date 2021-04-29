SPD.jpg

The Safford Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car April 20 as Ben Shaw, 45, of Safford.

Officers received word of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1400 block of West Thatcher Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. and when they arrived they learned a 35-year-old Safford resident had struck Shaw.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated by a Safford Police Department drug recognition expert and no signs of impairment were detected, said Capt. Brian Avila said.

The accident remains under investigation, Avila said.

