The Safford Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car April 20 as Ben Shaw, 45, of Safford.
Officers received word of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1400 block of West Thatcher Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. and when they arrived they learned a 35-year-old Safford resident had struck Shaw.
The driver of the vehicle was evaluated by a Safford Police Department drug recognition expert and no signs of impairment were detected, said Capt. Brian Avila said.
The accident remains under investigation, Avila said.