SAFFORD - October was a rewarding month for a longtime Safford business and its founder, when they were recognized as the country’s best in their field.
This month Safford’s Pepsi bottling plant, Southeastern Bottling, brought home the 2018 PepsiCo Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year award. The award, honoring the best independent Pepsi bottlers in the U.S. and Canada, was presented to Southeastern’s founder and CEO, Marge Schade, during a special ceremony in New York City.
It was another October - on Halloween night, 1952 - when Schade bottled her first Pepsi. Today, at 96, she continues to run the plant’s daily operations. “I’ve been in this business for 67 years and it’s been a marvelous journey,” Schade said in accepting the award. “On behalf of Southeastern Bottling, I am honored and incredibly humbled to accept the Bottler of the Year award. I’d genuinely like to thank our dedicated employees, incredible customers, supportive community and, of course, our longtime partner PepsiCo.”
Safford’s Pepsi plant earned the honor from among four finalists. “In 2018, Southeastern Bottling was a standout, delivering tremendous results, providing top-notch customer service and giving back to the community they have operated in for decades. We wish them a heartfelt congratulations,” said Jim Lee, PepsiCo Beverages North America Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, in an Oct. 25 press release.
Each finalist received a $5,000 PepsiCo donation to a community nonprofit organization of their choosing. Schade chose to give back to the community by earmarking the donation for the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, which is dedicated to helping those who suffer from substance abuse disorders. The coalition will soon break ground on its House of Hope sober living facility, on land just southeast of the Pepsi plant that Schade helped them obtain.