SAFFORD — Another assisted living facility could be coming to the Gila Valley, along with a memory care facility for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
In a Thursday, Dec. 18 meeting, the Safford Planning and Zoning Commission considered a conditional use permit request from ATR Holdings, of Gilbert, Arizona, for a 27-bed assisted living facility and a 24-bed memory care facility.
The facilities would be located on approximately three acres of property south of the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center complex. The property is zoned C-3 Light Commercial, which permits rest homes or nursing homes with 10 beds or less; those with more than 10 beds require a conditional use permit. The site would also include an office building, which does not require such a permit.
The site would be constructed in three phases, beginning with the assisted living facility. The memory care facility and office building would follow.
After a presentation on the facilities by Aaron Dahle, of ATR Holdings, and a public hearing in which resident Ed Zappia, who lives near the property, voiced concerns over having livestock and burning weeds next to the proposed facility, the commission voted to recommend Safford City Council approval of the permit request with an amendment requiring an eight-foot block wall between the property and residentially used properties.
The permit request will next be taken up by the City Council.