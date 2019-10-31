SAFFORD — A man arrested by Safford Police for driving under the influence was also booked for weapons misconduct after failing to inform an officer of two handguns in his vehicle.
On Saturday night, Oct. 26, a Safford Police officer patrolling S. Highway 191 observed two speeding vehicles, which later passed a third vehicle by entering a left turn lane. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and one of the drivers reportedly admitted passing illegally.
According to the police report, that driver, identified as Jermall Hardy, showed signs of impairment, and the officer noted an odor of burned marijuana in the vehicle. Asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, Hardy and two passengers said there were none.
Hardy reportedly admitted drinking a shot earlier, as well as using marijuana without a medical marijuana card. After field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI. The occupants of the second vehicle were released with a verbal warning.
A search of Hardy’s vehicle discovered the handguns, a 9mm and a .380, hidden under the front passenger seat. The latter was empty, but the former had a loaded magazine. One of the passengers, identified as Johvanni Jackson, reportedly admitted owning the .380 but not the 9mm. Hardy’s second passenger, who allegedly said he was convicted of a felony in 2005, denied knowing the 9mm was in the vehicle.
According to the report, Hardy later admitted the 9mm was his. He and Jackson were arrested for misconduct involving weapons, for failing to inform the officer the guns were in the vehicle. Hardy’s vehicle was released to a sober driver who arrived on the scene.
A criminal history check found nothing on Jackson, who was taken to the Graham County Jail by a Graham County Sheriff’s Deputy; Jackson was later released with a criminal citation. However, the check found multiple felonies by Hardy including robbery, assault, burglary and thefts. He was then booked for the weapons charge, as those felonies made him a prohibited possessor.