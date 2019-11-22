SAFFORD - Earlier this month, Safford Police arrested a man who reportedly returned items he stole from at least two stores. An investigating officer suspected the man of doing the same at two others, but this remained uncertain at the time of the officer’s report.
It started the morning of Nov. 17, when a Walmart employee reportedly foiled the suspect’s attempt to shoplift several PC games, then called police. The suspect, later identified as Tyler Herrera, fled without the games, then drove away as Safford officers were arriving. The narrow escape apparently did not faze Herrera, who would return to the crime scene.
Checking store video, the employee reportedly saw Herrera shoplifting a sound bar and a blood pressure cuff. That afternoon Herrera was back at Walmart, where he returned several items - including the blood pressure cuff - and received a $123 store gift card. The items all proved to be stolen from Walmart, according to the police report.
This time, the responding officer intercepted Herrera before he reached his vehicle. Herrera claimed he was returning items found in a house he recently bought, and did not know where the items came from. Herrera said Walmart did not accept some of them, including a large pool pump in his vehicle. He denied stealing the cuff, claiming he only took it off the shelf to compare it to the one he returned.
After reviewing the video and store surveillance photos, the officer arrested Herrera for shoplifting and fraudulent schemes and artifices. He was then booked into the Graham County Jail.
A search of Herrera’s wallet found not only the Walmart gift card, but also gift cards from Home Depot and Auto Zone and a return receipt from Game Stop - all from Nov. 17. The Walmart gift card and return receipt were given back to the store.
When arrested, Herrera was carrying a bag from the Stage store in Thatcher, which contained unspecified brand new items. Scanning the items, a Walmart employee found none of them were stolen from that store. The bag and its contents were taken into evidence.
According to the police report, Herrera also returned items at Home Depot, Auto Zone and Game Stop that day. Herrera allegedly also tried to sell a phone at Game Stop, but the store did not accept the phone because it was locked and he could not unlock it.
The investigating officer contacted all three stores, and was later shown an Auto Zone receipt indicating two returned items were stolen from the store. At the time of the police report, Home Depot and Game Stop were looking into Herrera’s returns. The remaining gift cards and return receipt joined the Stage bag as evidence.
Police requested the case be forwarded to the Graham County Attorney’s Office, with trafficking in stolen property added to the original charges against Herrera.