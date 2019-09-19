SAFFORD — A man who reportedly tried to take over $600 in cosmetics and outdoor furniture, and allegedly confessed to stealing beer, was arrested at the scene by Safford Police.
On Saturday evening, Sept. 16, a Safford officer was called to 1st Avenue, where a male subject was suspected of stealing two folding chairs from The Learning Center. The man, later identified as Daniel Osornio, was still nearby when the officer arrived.
A woman at the scene with Osornio gave the officer a garbage bag containing cosmetics, saying he was with her and she had seen him inside the building. According to the police report, Osornio appeared possibly intoxicated and was “posturing aggressively.”
Osornio later allegedly admitted taking “a couple” of beers, producing one bottle from his pant leg. He then reportedly reached toward his waistband and was handcuffed. Osornio allegedly claimed he “jacked” the beer, but would not say from where.
According to the report, Osornio claimed the building was unlocked and admitted taking the chairs and cosmetics. The building’s owner later told police Osornio did not have permission to enter or take property.
Osornio was arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail for burglary, theft and criminal trespassing. He reportedly refused to comply with jail staff requests and was pepper sprayed and placed in a restraint chair.