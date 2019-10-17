SAFFORD — On Oct. 7, Safford Police arrested 29-year-old Brittany Matthews for criminal damage and drug charges.
Matthews allegedly spray-painted graffiti on a bedroom wall of a residence from which she was being civilly evicted, and reportedly had drug paraphernalia in the room. Officers reportedly found more paraphernalia and a loaded syringe containing heroin in a bag belonging to Matthews.
She was booked into the Graham County Jail for criminal damage, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
Harassment
Also on Oct. 7, police arrested Miguel Gasca, 39, after he allegedly confronted an ex-girlfriend at her workplace and followed her when she left. Gasca reportedly pulled in front of her car and stopped multiple times, exiting his vehicle to yell at her. He also allegedly pulled up next to her at a traffic light, started yelling and threw a drink at her car.
According to the police report, the responding officer conducted a traffic stop after seeing Gasca run two stop signs and pass another vehicle in a no passing zone.
Gasca was booked into jail for harassment, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
Shoplifting
On Oct. 8, two male subjects stole eight Playstation controllers from Walmart, removing them from their locking mechanisms by tearing the boxes. One of the subjects later tried to sell the controllers at the GameStop in Thatcher, reportedly identifying himself through a driver’s license as Jose Contreras. A GameStop employee, suspicious of wrongdoing, reportedly advised they would only purchase four controllers; the transaction was completed.
The subject, seen on camera footage, was one of the subjects seen in Walmart. Police were unable to contact Contreras at his residence, and he had not responded to a request to contact them at the time of the report.