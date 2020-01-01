SAFFORD — On the day before Christmas, Safford Police made a trespassing arrest; on the holiday itself, police arrested one male subject following a domestic dispute and requested charges against another male and a female.
Police were dispatched to a Main Street residence the night of Dec. 24, where a previously trespassed subject identified as Ric Sandoval was reported to be. Officers located Sandoval outside the residence and placed him under arrest. He reportedly said he was there to get money. Informed Sandoval might be armed, police asked him whether he had a gun; he reportedly confirmed that he did. The weapon, which reportedly had a loaded magazine but no rounds in the chamber, was taken into evidence. Sandoval was booked into the Graham County Jail without incident.
At approximately 12:16 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to a domestic assault report at a 7th Street residence. A male subject identified as Shawnston Tom was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct domestic violence. Police also requested disorderly conduct charges against a second male subject identified as Mathew Buck and a female subject identified as Angelina Tom.
According to the police report, Angelina Tom, her brother Shawnston Tom and his wife said a verbal argument turned physical; each reportedly accused the other of starting the altercation. According to the report, both Angelina and Shawnston Tom had visible injuries and Shawnston’s wife’s shirt had been ripped. Angelina Tom allegedly claimed the couple had attacked her; they reportedly said she was the aggressor.
After his arrest, Shawnston Tom reportedly said his sister had ripped his wife’s shirt and punched him in the face. After being medically cleared at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center - he and Buck were reportedly very intoxicated - he was booked into jail. After hearing his side of the story, police forwarded the report to request disorderly conduct charges against Angelina Tom and Mathew Buck.
Buck was not involved in the fight, but reportedly attempted to block police from entering the residence and had to be shoved aside. He and Shawnston Tom were allegedly yelling and using profanity toward officers. According to the police report, Buck continued to act belligerently at the hospital, kicking at officers and medical staff. He allegedly said he had been awake for more than 48 hours using methamphetamine. Buck was subsequently medically sedated, and police cleared the hospital.