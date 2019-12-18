SAFFORD — Charges are pending against a pair of women suspected of shoplifting, one of whom allegedly took over $300 in merchandise.
A Safford Police officer dispatched to Walmart on Dec. 9 reportedly identified the suspects as Tiffany Morton and Jorden through store photos. The two allegedly filled a shopping cart on the store’s grocery side. Morton was reportedly seen leaving the store and getting into a truck; Simms, after further shopping, took the items to self checkout. Simms reportedly scanned and bagged the merchandise, but the purchase was denied due to an invalid PIN.
Simms was then allegedly seen leaving with the unpaid items and getting into the truck with Morton; the two then drove away. Simms reportedly tried to hide from surveillance cameras by pulling a hood over her head, as she had allegedly done in prior thefts. However, a tattoo on one of the suspect’s hands matched one in Simms’ booking photos.
According to the police report, the stolen items totaled $337.50.
Interviewed by a Safford officer on Dec. 14, Simms reportedly admitted she was in the photos and confirmed the transaction’s denial, but claimed she left the items with a Walmart employee. The officer then spoke with the store again, and was advised surveillance showed Simms taking the items and placing them in the truck. The officer was also advised Morton had put on and left with a new pair of shoes, leaving her old pair behind.
The officer attempted to call a number Simms had given, and reached a voicemail with a full inbox. He then requested felony shoplifting charges against Simms through the Graham County Attorney. The police report said charges would be filed when the officer was able to contact Morton regarding the incident.