SAFFORD — Arson was believed to be the cause of a July 19 house fire on South 9th Avenue, according to a Safford Police report.
Just after 1:30 that afternoon, a Safford officer responded to the scene. The house was fully engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke. The front door was reportedly kept ajar by a rake lying outside; kicking the door open, the officer called out for any occupants.
The fire appeared to threaten a vacant home to the north as well but was extinguished by Safford firefighters before it did any further damage. Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham reportedly said he believed it was a case of arson and that the fire appeared to have started on the floor of the residence. He reportedly added that a flammable liquid may have been present.
According to the police report, a firefighter answering the call observed a male juvenile walking north on 8th Avenue. It was not known whether the juvenile was connected to the fire, and there were no leads in the case.