SAFFORD - On Friday, Jan. 24, Safford Police took a report of possible fraud that involved upgrading home television equipment.
Two Safford residents told police a subject had approached them at their home two weeks earlier, claiming to be from AT&T. The subject reportedly said their television equipment was due for an upgrade and he could provide one for free. The subject reportedly said technicians would install new equipment the next day.
Two individuals, described as a heavy-set Hispanic male and a heavy-set Caucasian female, reportedly installed the equipment on Jan. 11. They were reportedly not wearing AT&T uniforms or driving a marked AT&T truck. Finding this suspicious, the residents wrote down the installers’ license plate.
The residents told police the equipment was inoperable, and they contacted the company to repair it. An AT&T representative reportedly observed the equipment was non-functioning and appeared to be possibly fraudulent.
The residents did not pay for the alleged upgrade or provide any sort of gratitude for services, but wished the incident documented in the event of further fraudulent episodes.