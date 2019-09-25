SAFFORD — The Safford Police Department recently investigated an alleged shooting threat, a downtown shoplifting case and a stolen bicycle report.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, an unidentified male subject allegedly threatened to bring a firearm to the Safford Walmart and a thief was caught on Main Street.
According to a police report, the threat was made that morning. The unidentified man reportedly asked for help setting up a cell phone. A worker replied that he could not set it up and advised the man go to a Verizon Wireless store. The subject reportedly got angry and said he would return to the store with his AK-47 rifle, then claimed he had been joking.
The man’s identity remained unknown at the time of the report; police obtained a still photo, but did not recognize him. Walmart requested that he be trespassed from the store if found.
That afternoon, a woman with several prior arrests was caught shoplifting from the Real Deals store on Main Street. A store employee observed Krista Grisham, 39, place a pair of leggings in her purse. Employees then blocked the entrance to prevent her leaving. Grisham went into a changing room, where she stayed until a Safford Police officer’s arrival. Grisham reportedly confessed to taking the leggings, as well as a shirt and “bra-looking piece of clothing” she was wearing. She was cited, released and trespassed from the store.
Friday morning, Sept. 20, police investigated the bicycle theft report. The victim said a late family member’s mountain bike was stolen from her porch area the night before, with the thief or thieves cutting its cable lock. She told police the bike was valued at $100-150, but that its main value was sentimental. Two subjects were reportedly seen on surveillance video walking to the victim’s residence from a neighboring home, then returning with a bicycle.
Police did not find the bike at the neighboring home, but were ultimately able to identify two possible suspects, identified in the police report as Arturo Luna and Kevin Baylor Jr. A search of the neighborhood failed to locate Luna, Baylor or the bicycle; an attempt to locate was then issued for the two men.