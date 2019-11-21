SAFFORD — During mid-November, Safford Police officers responded to a pair of domestic violence cases, a serial trespasser, two men possibly under the influence of drugs and another suspected of returning stolen goods.
On Nov. 14, Simeon Hall was arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail for assault, disorderly conduct and weapons misconduct. Hall allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while at her residence to pick up their baby, after she said she wanted to change the baby’s diaper. Hall reportedly grew frustrated at the delay and pushed her (his account) or grabbed her by the hair, nearly pulling her down (her account). After being struck several times by his girlfriend’s younger sister, Hall allegedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, placed a magazine in the gun and raised it in the air. He denied doing so, or grabbing the alleged victim’s hair.
On Nov. 17, police arrested Daniel Alejandres after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s cell phone and keys, broke items in the residence and refused to leave. According to a police report, Alejandres blocked the front door upon an officer’s arrival and asked the woman “not to do this,” then returned the keys and tried to hide upstairs. The alleged victim said Alejandres broke both of their phones during an argument, to keep her from calling a friend to get her. Alejandres claimed she had broken the phones and assaulted him. Alejandres reportedly showed no signs of being attacked, but had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was booked for disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
On Nov. 15, an officer was dispatched to the Circle K at 1542 E. Highway 70 regarding a previously trespassed male subject. The man, identified as Marco Perez, was trespassed from the store on Aug. 29, 2019 for panhandling, but had returned to ask customers for money again. A police report noted that Perez was trespassed from multiple local businesses. Perez reportedly claimed he thought the Circle K trespass was only for six months. After pointing out that, even if this were true, six months had not passed, the officer arrested Perez for criminal trespass. A plastic bag with methamphetamine residue was found on Perez; he initially claimed to have picked it up off the ground, but later admitted buying and smoking the drug. Perez was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as the trespassing charge.
On Nov. 17, officers encountered two men suspected of drug use and arrested one of them. The arrestee, identified as Elias Cruz, was reportedly in Walmart for around four hours and possibly under the influence of drugs. During a welfare check on Cruz, who was reportedly wearing unbought clothes from the store, officers learned he had a warrant from Gila County Superior Court. Cruz was arrested and booked on that warrant.
Graham County Dispatch received three separate calls on the second man, who was reportedly screaming, yelling at and punching himself and the ground on 5th Avenue. Responding officers detained the man, who had a large military-style knife on his belt. He told officers he was feeling ill and needed medical attention. A responding officer agreed, and the man was released from custody for transport to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. According to the police report, the officer believed the man was coming off a heavy amphetamine dose.
Also on the 17th, a man identified as Tyler Herrera was arrested for shoplifting, trafficking in stolen property and fraudulent schemes and artifices. Herrera reportedly tried to steal several PC games from Walmart that morning, but was confronted by an employee and fled. While he failed to shoplift the games, Herrera allegedly made off with an automatic blood pressure cuff and a sound bar. He later returned several items, including the blood pressure cuff, and was given a Walmart gift card. Herrera reportedly denied taking the cuff, but said he replaced the games on the store shelves when confronted by the employee.