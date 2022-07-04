DSC_0789.JPG

Safford Police work an apparent crime scene in the 1200 block of Central Avenue, Monday morning. No details of the incident have been released.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The 1200 block of Central Avenue was closed Monday morning as Safford Police worked a scene that multiple sources reported was the result of a violent confrontation between a father and son.

Safford Police Chief Glen Orr declined comment on the incident at the scene late Monday morning, so no details have been confirmed as of press time, including the report of at least one person dead.

According to Jason Udall, who lives in the vicinity, police were present in the area between 2 and 3 a.m.

Officers were still at the scene as of 9 a.m., and they could be seen entering and exiting one of two residences taped off for investigation, apparently gathering evidence.  

SPD's Orr arrived at the scene while Courier staff were present, and twice declined to comment, stating a police report would be released sometime in the next 48 hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

