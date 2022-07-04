featured Safford Police mum on crime scene in 1200 block of Central Ave. EA COURIER STAFF Jul 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Safford Police work an apparent crime scene in the 1200 block of Central Avenue, Monday morning. No details of the incident have been released. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 1200 block of Central Avenue was closed Monday morning as Safford Police worked a scene that multiple sources reported was the result of a violent confrontation between a father and son.Safford Police Chief Glen Orr declined comment on the incident at the scene late Monday morning, so no details have been confirmed as of press time, including the report of at least one person dead.According to Jason Udall, who lives in the vicinity, police were present in the area between 2 and 3 a.m.Officers were still at the scene as of 9 a.m., and they could be seen entering and exiting one of two residences taped off for investigation, apparently gathering evidence. SPD's Orr arrived at the scene while Courier staff were present, and twice declined to comment, stating a police report would be released sometime in the next 48 hours.This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Glen Orr Safford Police Department Jason Udall Neighbor Staff Altercation Safford Police Report Block Scene Load comments Most Popular Safford Police mum on crime scene in 1200 block of Central Ave. Festivities for all ages planned for the 4th Another second chance: Woman defies odds after horrific accident New reporter joins newsroom US 191 to get multi-million dollar makeover Dreams for Red Lamp Plaza still aglow Postage rates to increase July 10 Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Chase Creek Bridge project close to go-ahead Safford announces post-holiday trash schedule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit