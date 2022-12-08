SPD logo

The state of Arizona is providing the Safford Police Department a little financial help toward stepping up impaired driving and other traffic enforcement.

SPD announced Wednesday it recently received a total of $15,915 in grant awards from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety. Those monies include $7,500 in DUI Enforcement Grant Funding. The department said that money is earmarked for officer overtime during Eastern Arizona DUI Task Force and Departmental Enforcement operations, which specifically target those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

