The state of Arizona is providing the Safford Police Department a little financial help toward stepping up impaired driving and other traffic enforcement.
SPD announced Wednesday it recently received a total of $15,915 in grant awards from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety. Those monies include $7,500 in DUI Enforcement Grant Funding. The department said that money is earmarked for officer overtime during Eastern Arizona DUI Task Force and Departmental Enforcement operations, which specifically target those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The odd $915 in the total is intended to cover the purchase of two purchase of two portable Breathalyzer testers, SPD said.
The remaining $7,500 in funding is designated for Selective Traffic Enforcement (STEP) overtime, SPD said. Through STEP funding, officers are able to focus additional man-hours on traffic law enforcement. This includes speed limits, seatbelt laws, aggressive driving and child safety restraint.
SPD said it plans to apply part of the funding toward working with schools, community groups and media in an effort to increase awareness of the risks and consequences unlawful driving creates.
"This grant is part of the ongoing cooperative effort that the Safford Police Department has enjoyed with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and GOHS Director Alberto Gutier to fund proactive and educational programs in our city," the department said in a release.
An inquiry to SPD regarding how many estimated man hours the grant funding would cover, as well as how many portable Breathalyzers the department currently has at its disposal was not answered as of press time. An inquiry to AZ GOHS regarding possible similar grant awards to other law enforcement agencies in the area was also unanswered as of press time.