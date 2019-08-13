SAFFORD - The Gila Valley’s high temperatures may be continuing, but so is one way to beat the heat.
In their Monday night meeting, the Safford City Council approved a longer swimming season at the Safford Pool. Originally slated to close on the first day of school (August 7) except for morning and evening lap swims, the pool will now stay open until August 31. The change followed a number of requests from the public to city staff for an extended season.
Night swimming, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, will continue through the end of the month, as will day swimming on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to city staff, there will be enough lifeguards to cover the longer swim season.
The extension is only for this year, but that could change. Pool staff will keep track of attendance this season, and if the numbers are good the city will consider a longer swimming season in the years ahead.