The City of Safford has only begun preliminary discussions on its 2022-23 budget, but the council has made it clear it wants to prioritize water, staff retention, emergency reserve funds and Parks and Recreation.
The council had a work session in its Monday meeting to discuss budget priorities so the city can start to craft a budget guidance document.
Town Manager John Cassella said it was an opportunity for council members to bring up any ideas they want to pursue. He recommended creating a stabilization or rainy-day fund that would be used in the case of an emergency, though he said the city has a strong reserve already.
“It would be a restricted reserve and you would decide the amount and process for usage,” he said. “If we hit an economic downturn, we’ll have money set aside to balance our ongoing operations then an option to pay ourselves back.”
“We do have a substantial reserve in the General Fund, we have met the policy and it would have to get pretty awful to use those. Sometimes it's good to have a buffer in between.”
Councilman Brad Hemphill said he would like to see a major focus on employee benefits, merit pay or cost of living raises.
Fellow councilmember Arnold Lopez said they “need to do something” about employee retention.
Casella said they are planning a work session to discuss a possible two-year plan around employee compensation. And, he said there are several things they can do for employees.
“There’s a lot of things we can do,” he said. “We have employee recognition. There are a lot of layers to that cake I'd like to see us pursue.”
“We’ll probably see more emphasis in the budget on training which is something I think has been lacking sometimes and sometimes it shows.”
Several council members also addressed water.
“Water is a very important issue because in order for us to grow and attract new business, everything else…conservation of water, we need improvement,” said Vice Mayor Richard Ortega.
Councilman Steve McGaughey suggested that looking into reclaimed water and expanding the sewer system could be important in the coming years.
“The name of the game at some point is going to be water,” he said. “This is the desert and when we run out, we’re finished.”
McGaughey said he would like to see their sewer system expanded east and south.
“All these people are customers, they are buying our water but our sewer system needs more flow so it works better and we need to get that water back,” he said. “Maybe we can even look at a policy where we won't give water unless we get some back. We can steer development in that direction.”
In November, the city approved an agreement to install water lines from its wastewater plant to the Graham County Fairgrounds so reclaimed water can be used there.
Casella said he believes a public education program, perhaps at schools, could help with local water conservation as well.
Other priorities that arose were parks and recreation activities, roadwork and beautification of downtown.
“I went down Main Street the other day and it needs some paint,” he said. “Someone has to do something. If there are absentee owners we have to look into those. We have to make the place look more inviting for people walking downtown.”
Mayor Jason Kouts was absent, but Casella said he had indicated he wants to prioritize Parks and Recreation.
Next, Cassella will create guidance on priorities for the council.
“I’d like to have that approved because at that point these are priorities, these are what we would like staff to focus on,” he said.