The Jurado twins often talk about becoming fashion designers one day. Thanks to Susan Lindsey and her crew, the 8-year-olds are beginning to realize they have other options.
Lindsey, the technology coordinator for Safford Unified School District, realized seven years ago students were missing out. There were no classes exposing students to the ever-changing world of technology. There were no places for them to learn about robotics, coding, or 3D printing in part because there aren't many teachers in that field.
"I realized I had some great people that worked for me on my team. My technology team could interact with the kids and they could make a difference," Lindsey said. "I realized I needed to quit trying to look for teachers to teach technology and I needed the people who like technology to go and learn how to teach kids."
It's because of Lindsey's epiphanies that SUSD students can now register for the Making IT REAL after-school program and their families can attend monthly science, technology, engineering and math events at the Technology and Training Center behind Lafe Nelson School.
The REAL stands for Realistic Engineering Applications in Life and every month the study topic changes. The students just finished learning how to program Dash the robot and in the coming months they'll learn about Sphero Robot, Ozobots, coding, virtual reality and 3D printing all with help from Lindsey's IT employees. The kids will also have the opportunity to join two different robotics leagues.
It turns out Lindsey was not alone in dreaming about a technology program. Not only did her administrators agree with her, but so did Freeport-MoMoRan, the National Science Foundation and the United Way.
Those organizations awarded SUSD significant grant funding and those grants combined with roughly $100,000 from a class action lawsuit against Microsoft enabled the district to gut an old field house and turn it into the TTC.
There have been some hiccups, including the flood of 2016 which delayed its opening and COVID-19, which shut it down just a few months after opening. But it's up and running now.
The Jurado twins were just two of roughly two dozen kids who were learning how to program Dash the robot to play a xylophone and basketball, roll through an obstacle course and mazes, grip balls and act as a bulldozer with iPads last Thursday.
The Jurados had attend a family event at the TTC in late September and the girls immediately wanted to sign up for the after school program, their mom, Ariel Jurado said.
"It's fun," Ariel Jurado said of the program. "I love watching the metaphorical light come on when things hit their brains."
Dad, Aaron Jurado Sr., a lab tech at Freeport, said he loved that the girls were learning how to problem solve.
"I think it'll help them see new avenues," Aaron said.
"They can make the video games, not just play the video games," Ariel agreed.
Fifth grader Annette Carrillo, 10, was another student learning from Dash last week.
"I really like it because I really like robots and I've never played with them before, I've never seen one in real life before," she said.
Nicholas Schreur, an 11-year-old sixth grader, was impressed he made Dash pick up a ball and throw it at him.
"I like hanging out with robots, they're really cool," he said.
As fun as the program is, it's equally important, Lindsey said.
"We're not a babysitter. We're not a Boys and Girls Club. We'll keep you busy doing fun things, but we're very technology-based. We're very much about learning coding and teaching a very specific skill set," she said.