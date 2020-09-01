The City of Safford recently received a $3.2 million loan that will help keep potable water available for future homes and businesses.
During a recent work study session, Safford City Manager John Cassella announced the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority approved the loan for a capital project that will create an effluent line that will go from roughly Relation Street and 14th Avenue to the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Once completed, the fairgrounds will be watered with effluent instead of potable, or drinkable water, he said.
"What it means is we just made available 30-50 million gallons of water a year. Water that can now be made available for homes and businesses to use," Cassella said. "That's a lot. That's significant. It helps the city in terms of its water security going forward. It helps with development. It's a big deal. It's an important project."
Although Cassella doesn't yet know the interest rate on the 30-year loan, he does know that WIFA will forgive $900,000 of the loan.
The construction project is expected to begin in 2022, Cassella said.
It will start at Relation Street, go up 14th and across Discovery Park. From there it will go south and then east across the 191.