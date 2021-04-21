The Safford Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Although they've not released the identity of the victim yet, Capt. Brian Avila said in a news release the person was a 45-year-old Safford resident.
Officer received word of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1400 block of West Thatcher Boulevard at 8:06 p.m. and when they arrived they learned a 35-year-old Safford resident had struck the older resident.
Emergency personnel treated the victim, but they died of their injuries, Avila said. The victim has been taken to Tucson for an autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.
The driver of the vehicle was evaluated by a Safford Police Department drug recognition expert and no signs of impairment were detected, Avila said.
The area of Highway 70, between 20th Ave. and 14th Ave., was shut down for approximately two hours while cfficers conducted their investigation.