A Safford resident was taken to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Sunday evening with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in an altercation with a neighbor that may have involved a shooting.
According to a Safford Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and 10th Avenue about a shooting around 5:15 p.m.. When they arrived, officers were told that two neighbors had been involved in a fight and one of them had retreated into his house after threatening to kill the other. Shortly after the threat was made, one of the parties said the neighbor was shooting at them.
"All persons involved have been located and interviews are in progress," the news release stated. "There were no injuries sustained from any reported shooting, however, one person was transported to the Mt. Graham Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."
According to the news release, Eighth Street between 9th Avenue and 11th Avenue will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while police investigate.