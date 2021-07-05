Safford city officials are asking residents to be mindful of their water consumption after noting an increase in the amount of water being consumed.
During the winter months, Bonita Creek provides 90-100 percent of the water consumed by 24,000 people in Safford and parts of Thatcher and unincorporated Graham County, said Morgan Seale, City of Safford water division manager.
When water consumption rises in the summer, the city will typically open three to four of the 11 wells it owns, Seale said. Right now, residents are receiving water from Bonita Creek and five wells.
To remind city residents to be mindful of their water consumption, Seale said the city is advertising on the Graham County Chamber of Commerce’s marquee and posting messages on the city’s website and Facebook page. They’ve also published a public service announcement in the Consumer Confidence Report.
“We live in the desert and that should always be in our minds,” Seale said. “We should always practice water conservation.”
Here are some tips Seale recommends:
Research the type of lawn you have, the frequency with which you should water and how much water you should use.
Turn sprinklers off after a rain
Replace old and/or leaky water fixtures
Repair leaks
Use a broom to sweep debris instead of a hose
Wait for full loads before washing dishes and clothes
Plant drought-resistant plants
Check sprinkler heads for leaks
Turn off your faucet while brushing your teeth
Seale presented May’s water consumption numbers to the Safford City Council on June 28 and Vice Mayor Richard Ortega said people really do need to be reminded about their water consumption. He noted he has seen large organizations watering at 2 p.m.
According to the city’s website, Safford’s water restrictions are at Stage 1 Excessive Demand alert.
While at Stage 1, water users are encouraged to minimize waste in water used for irrigation, vehicle and pavement washing, construction, and other water consuming activities. No person shall wash paved areas such as drives, sidewalks, tennis courts, or basketball courts. Outside watering shall be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and outside watering is limited to two hours on designated allowed watering days, which vary depending upon your street addess.
In 2013, the city was at Stage 2 when the Bonita Creek went from providing 2,100 gallons a minute to 1,400 gallons a minute, Seale said. The water tables were also very low at that time.
At that time, all of the Stage 1 restrictions were put into place and restaurants were asked not to serve water unless requested to by patrons, the installation of new pools, Jacuzzis, fountains and sod was deferred and outside watering was restricted to two days a week.
Anyone violating the mandatory restrictions faced fines.
“Our water tables are lower than they were last year, but there’s nothing to be concerned about now,” Seale said. “It’s just that our useage is up so we want to focus on educating the public. We need to work together to conserve as much water as possible.”
The city, too, is doing what it can to conserve water, he said.
For example, the City of Safford received a $3.2 million loan last August to create an effluent line that will go from roughly Relation Street and 14th Avenue to the Graham County Fairgrounds. Once completed, the fairgrounds will be watered with effluent instead of potable, or drinkable water. The golf course is also watered with effluent, Seale said.