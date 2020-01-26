SAFFORD — With Safford Unified School District Superintendent Ken VanWinkle retiring this June, a new man has been chosen for the position.
In a special meeting of the district governing board, held Tuesday, Jan. 21, the board voted to hire Director of Instructional Services A.J. Taylor as district superintendent starting with the 2020-21 school year. The board announced its decision last Wednesday, according to the district website.
“We are excited for him as he begins this new adventure as Superintendent of Safford Unified School District,” said a statement on the website.
Taylor told the Courier the board had interviewed him Jan. 16.
“The interview process was kind of interesting because I’m usually doing most of the interviewing, but because I was part of the process I wasn’t in the loop much except as an applicant,” he said.
Taylor said this was his 27th year with Safford schools, and that previously he was a cabinetmaker for five years.
“Then I went back to school to become a teacher,” he said.
Before his appointment as director of instructional services in 2017, Taylor taught at Lafe Nelson School for about 12 years, then moved up to serve as Lafe Nelson School principal for around another dozen years.
“Under my current umbrella (as director of instructional services), and obviously the smaller the school district the more hats you wear, I’m in charge of all the state testing and curriculum direction; right now I’m also in charge of the certified hiring,” he said.
Taylor also supervises the district’s Title I and special education coordinators, and has gained some experience by filling in for VanWinkle when needed.
Taylor cited student vaping as an issue and A school ratings as a goal.
“I think one of the big challenges facing the district is vaping. Vapes have become an issue, I think, not just for schools but community-wide,” he said. “They’re definitely an issue in schools because kids aren’t supposed to have them. It’s an issue that we’re dealing with from within, but I believe it’s also a community issue that we have to pull together and try to solve.”
Turning to school ratings, Taylor said, “We have schools that have stayed an A school for a while, some that have moved in and out of A school or a little bit below and some that are just really close. Our high school barely missed being an A school, by a tenth of a point. Our staff, our district and our administration work hard to educate kids. I know a goal of our team is to continue to get better and better. I’d like to see us all be consistent A schools.”