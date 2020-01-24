SAFFORD — The Technology and Training Center of Safford Unified School District opened its after school technology program thanks in part to a grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
The $50,000 grant was awarded by United Way in December to fund STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning supplies, including DASH, a STEM learning robot, Little Bits electronic building blocks, Lego WeDO STEM kit and more.
The Technology and Training Center opened in December by hosting its first after school activity, Hour of Code, over three days involving 50 K-8 students who learned coding using block based programming activities.
The next Making IT REAL event is scheduled for Jan. 28-30 where SUSD K-6 students will meet DASH and begin to explore coding through robotics. Registration is open to SUSD K-6 students at bit.ly/MeetDash. Space is limited to ensure a quality experience.
The after school program, Making IT REAL (Realistic Engineering Applications in Life), has been a vision of Safford’s Director of Technology Susan Lindsey for almost a decade. She, along with Carol Elders, Safford’s technology curriculum specialist, have been writing grants to fund a program where students work directly with IT professionals learning technologies such as 3D printing, coding, robotics and more.
“We received our first grant for a 3D printer in 2012 and began sending technicians into classrooms trying to excite students about some of the STEM-related topics they were learning as well as open their minds to technology as a career field,” Lindsey said.
In 2016, a $75,000 Community Investment grant from Freeport-McMoRan was used to create a technology-ready meeting room available to nonprofit organizations and the Making IT REAL after school program. The flood of 2016 delayed the district’s building remodel for two years until Superintendent Ken VanWinkle found a new place for the Technology and Training Center, the old fieldhouse between Ruth Powell and Lafe Nelson Schools.
In 2018, the remodel began under the direction of Phillip Nelson, maintenance and transportation supervisor and the project was finished in July 2019, opening the doors for a decade-long dream to become a reality.
“We designed the TTC to house the technology department on one side and the training center on the other side with windows between the areas to allow students to actually see how IT technicians work. This physical closeness means our technology team members are the facilitators in the Making IT REAL events working directly with students,” Lindsey said.
According to Lindsey, the entire cost of remodeling the building to create the TTC and house the Making IT REAL program was funded by grants and outside sources without having to use district funds.
“I greatly appreciate Susan Lindsey for her out-of-the-box thinking, creativity and persistence,” VanWinkle said. “I also thank Phillip Nelson and his maintenance staff for enduring the ideas and changes. We are thankful to the United Way for their support and generosity. Not only do we have the facility, we now have the equipment and materials to help make a difference in the lives of our students.”
The TTC facility can host groups of up to 50 people at tables and is accessible for use seven days a week to nonprofit community organizations. The facility is handicapped accessible, with a paved parking lot, has a Promethean interactive display for presentations as well as other technologies, and offers a kitchen serving area with an ice machine.
Information regarding using the Technology and Training Center can be directed to 928-348-7019, option 2, or tech_help@saffordusd.com.