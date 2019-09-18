SAFFORD - With signs that carry such positive messages as “Your Mistakes Do Not Define You” and “You Are Worthy of Love,” Safford Unified School District’s new anti-suicide initiative, the Don’t Give Up Project, has had a promising start, according to superintendent Ken VanWinkle.
The Don’t Give Up Project was launched in 2017 by a Newberg, Ore., woman, Amy Wolff, who decided to put up yard signs with messages of hope in reaction to suicides in her community. Since then, it has spread to 25 states and eight countries.
“This is something we want to bring here,” said VanWinkle when SUSD rolled out the program last month. The district was rocked by two student suicides of its own during one week in 2017.
VanWinkle said the district had received 70 signs to be placed around the community, and planned to order more. “We hope to see this make a difference in the lives of those who may be struggling with emotional health issues or low self-esteem, or who simply need someone to show they care.”
Businesses or community members who would like to take part may donate by cash or check at the Safford Schools District Office, located at 734 11th St. Donations will be made to the Don’t Give Up Project account, and receipts will be provided. Donors can then choose the sign they would like to place in their yard or business.
David Bell contributed to this article.