The City of Safford will create an airport manager position to handle a number of needed tasks at the Safford Regional Airport.
The city council approved the position unanimously Monday night.
Town Manager John Cassella said the new role has been “a while coming,” and is needed to handle the growing number of responsibilities at the airport as it moves forward.
“This position is part of an overall strategy in getting things more up to speed,” he said.
The position will replace a Special Projects Coordinator position within the Public Works Department. Since the airport manager will replace this position and is in the same pay range, it will not affect their budget.
The salary range is $48,865 to $73,297.
Some of the main duties will be directing airport operations, supervising staff, working with airport tenants, creating and inspecting reports and representing the airport.
The town is looking for someone familiar with FAA regulations and who has experience in airport operations.
Cassella also updated the council on other news regarding the airport. He said they are working on a project to get more water and water pressure to the airport and are doing a legal review of airport documents, which includes minimum standards and rules and regulations.
During the meeting, the council also approved a lease agreement with Airport to M. Industries Inc. to build a hangar on vacant property at the eastern part of the airport.
The annual lease will start at $504 and the total 20-year lease will net $13,542.