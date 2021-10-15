On Monday, the Safford City Council began discussing what the city will do with an estimated $253,000 to $271,000 federal grant money they’ll receive next year.
The grant, called the Community Development Block Grant, is given to counties, cities and towns across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund projects that provide decent housing, decent living environments, help expand economic opportunities or increase public services that will mainly improve the lives of moderate to lower income people.
Some of the things CBDG grants can be used for include: upgrading or building new fire stations, fire trucks, making city buildings and venues accessible for people with disabilities, rehabilitation facilities, buying land for development of Habitat for Humanity projects, senior centers, domestic violence or homeless shelters and even improvements to municipal parks, according to Keith Dennis, the community development program manager for the SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization.
The city will not know the exact amount of the federal grant until April, Dennis said.
Dennis gave a presentation in front of the council detailing the restrictions and guidelines of what the grant money can and cannot be used for.
Who qualifies
Counties or cities with more than 50,000 residents receive CBDG funds directly from HUD, but in Arizona, the state’s department of housing administers the funds to rural counties, towns and cities. The state also mandates that rural councils of governments, like SEAGO, help rural counties, towns and cities prepare their CDBG grant applications.
CBDG funds are distributed every year to either Graham County, Safford, Thatcher or Pima on a rotating basis. This year, Graham County used their $253,000 of CBDG funds to pay for retrofitting both the water fountains and the rubber floor of the playgrounds at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
The grant was initially slated to go towards funding a homeless respite center in the county, but County Manager Dustin Welker said back in August that the county believes it can redirect money from their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the respite center.
The last time Safford received CBDG funds was in 2018 when the city used the funds to make playgrounds at city parks accessible for people with disabilities. In 2014, the city used the grant money to upgrade water services and clean out sewers. In 2010, the city used the grant money to construct sidewalks north of Highway 70 and east of Eighth Avenue.
After Dennis spoke, members of the public were asked to give their ideas about what the grant money could be used for. When nobody got up to speak, Lance Henrie, Safford’s public works director and city engineer presented a number of sidewalk extension projects, including installing sidewalk around Lafe Nelson School and Safford Middle School to improve accessibility.
Councilmember Steve McGaughey mentioned using the funds to create city parks from what he described as lots and abandoned houses in an area “across the highway.”
Blighted areas
In addition to using CDBG money to fund projects and programs that benefit low to moderate income people, another objective of the funds is to prevent or eliminate slums or blighted areas.
To be classified as a blighted area of a slum, areas have to be identified as such under state or local law and must meet HUD’s definitions of a slum or a blighted area. Definitions like “there must be a substantial number of deteriorated or deteriorating buildings throughout the area” and “the public improvements throughout the area must be in a general state of deterioration.”
Dennis said the city council can officially declare an area as a blight by signing a resolution after notifying homeowners in the area and giving them a chance to respond to the city’s resolution.
No areas in the city are currently declared blights or slums as far as he could recall, said Town Manager John Cassella.
McGaughey said he wasn’t referring to any specific neighborhoods or areas, but there are lots next to the St. Rose of Lima Parish Catholic Church and abandoned homes with swarms of Africanized bees in them that could be made into public parks, he said.
Park
Henrie asked if the funds could be used to build a park, specifically on a city-owned lot on the west side of 10th Avenue north of 10th Street that he described as a low to moderate income community. Dennis responded the city would have to conduct a survey of the neighborhood to determine if the community, or any other community, qualifies as a low to moderate income community.
In order to get the grant, a city, town or county has to show that at least 51% of the residents of the surrounding community are low to moderate income.
People qualify as low to moderate income if their family’s income is less than 80% of the average income for a same size family in their area.
In Safford, a family of four with a combined income of less than $51,300 is considered as low to moderate income, Dennis said. HUD classifies 39% of Safford’s residents as low to moderate income.
“I would love to see these funds used to help those low income communities, not just sidewalks,” said Harris Dahlquist, a Safford resident who spoke after Henrie. “Putting $200,000 in a sidewalk in ludicrous. People are starving.”
Dahlquist said she’d like to see the grant money used to either hire more staff with more training in dealing with animals in the city police’s animal control division, or have the city start a community garden or another project that “educates people.”
“The lady’s right, we have to use the money to help our citizens,” said Councilmember Arnold Lopez after Dahlquist spoke.
Lopez said he’d like to see the money go to a project that helps homeless community members.
Councilmember Brad Hemphill agreed and said using the grant money to just build sidewalks “misses the mark.” Hemphill said he would like to see the money go towards assisting low income community members and possibly building the park Henrie mentioned near 10th Street and 10th Avenue.
Cassella agreed the city shouldn’t just spend the grant money on sidewalks. The council will discuss more ideas at a council work session at 8 a.m. Friday and at future public meetings.
The city has until July 1 to submit their grant application to SEAGO. SEAGO then has until August 1 to submit the application to the state department of housing.