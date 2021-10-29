Safford High School teacher Olga Gomez has always known Jaime Arambula and Serenity Peru were exceptional students, but her beliefs were vindicated when a group of judges gave the pair medals during a national FCCLA competition.
Jaime and Serenity participate in the Early Childhood Development program overseen by Gomez at SHS and they spend several hours a week inside Bulldog Boulevard, the district’s preschool and daycare. Late last school year the two were among 7,000 students who qualified for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America national competition after doing well in their respective state’s state competition.
A few months ago, Serenity learned she earned a silver medal in her category and Jaime discovered he’d been awarded a bronze medal.
“I think the judges could see what I see. I see hundreds of students come through and there are just a few who stand out because they give 180. Nothing’s too hard and they do it without complaining. They do it with pride...they carry their task with pride,” Gomez said. “These two students are here with me, like teachers, and without being paid.”
If ever she’s shorthanded at Bulldog Boulevard, her colleagues allow Serenity and Jaime to leave class early to help out because they know they’ll make up their classwork and continue to earn straight A’s, Gomez said. The pair help out during their lunch period and after school, too. Oh, and Jaime is president of the FCCLA Club and Serenity is the treasurer.
“They’re the kids I see here at 6:40 in the morning selling hot chocolate for their club, prepping breakfast in the kitchen because our cook is not here, cleaning the playground and washing toys,” Gomez added.
Every year, FCCLA students must choose a category in which to compete. Serenity chose career investigations and was required to research the qualifications, pay scale and educational requirements of preschool teachers. She also interviewed several in the field. She then had to put together a portfolio of everything she learned and make a digital recording of herself discussing her topic.
Jaime chose early childhood development and his portfolio included all of the lesson plans he created and the research he conducted to justify his lesson plans. It also included a video of himself implementing his lesson plans with preschool students.
After winning at state, the judges provided input on how to improve their portfolios for nationals, Gomez said.
“I was excited, but it was scary, too, though,” Serenity said of qualifying for nationals.
“I had a whole bunch of different emotions,” including disbelief, Jaime said.
The best part of the competition for her was the research, Serenity said. The research only reinforced her decision to become a preschool teacher.
The worst part was recording herself. Not only did she have a raspy voice due to illness, but she felt uncomfortable, Serenity said.
Jaime, on the other hand, loved the recording aspect of the competition. He found the writing hard because he had to remember three-plus years worth of information he’s learned while in the program.
Nationals were held in Tennessee, but because of COVID-19, only a small percentage of students and their advisors were allowed to compete in person, Gomez said. Jaime and Serenity competed virtually.
Both said it was difficult waiting to hear the results, but they were thrilled when they finally did get the word.
Gomez, too, was over the moon.
“It makes me excited because they carry exceptional qualities and traits. I feel very fortunate to be the advisor for these two students because we are creating our future for America. These are going to be our leaders,” Gomez said.
Both students gave Gomez much of the credit for their success, noting they gained self-confidence because of her encouragement.
“Being my senior year, she’s grown me from a small seed in the corner that didn’t want to talk to anybody to being able to talk in large crowds. She’s grown my interest in school and in becoming what I want to be in life,” Jaime said.
“She just makes you feel loved, cared about, appreciated and important no matter who you are,” Jaime continued.