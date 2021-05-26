Safford Unified School District is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be served Tuesday June 1 – Friday July 30.
Meals are free for children 18 years and younger. There are no forms to fill out and program is open to all area children regardless of where they attend school.
Meals are available at the Safford Middle School Cafeteria. Hot breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. and hot lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday — Friday.
A drive through is also available behind the cafeteria. The drive through offers breakfast and lunch combo meals all in one bag. Please enter the parking area off 11th street and proceed to the pick-up area. The drive through is open from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday — Friday.
Please help us keep this program going and only get one meal type per child per day. Please do not get meals from both inside and outside.
Meals are free for children but adults may purchase meals in the cafeteria for $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch. Drive through adult combo meals are $5 and include breakfast and lunch.
For questions about the program, please call Jon Walker at 348-7005 or email jwalker@saffordusd.com.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.