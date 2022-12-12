The Safford Theatre Project received an affirmative boost during Saturday’s Light Parade in the form of a $50,000 check from T-Mobile.
Safford’s Downtown Association, responsible for the renovation of the Safford Theatre, nabbed one of the company’s competitive T-Mobile Hometown Grants, awarded each quarter for up to 25 towns with populations of fewer than 50,000 people, according to a T-Mobile press release.
“We understand T-Mobile had over 400 applications for the Hometown Grants,” Danny Smith, Graham County supervisor, said.
“Clearly the wide community support for the Safford Theatre Project and the economic development propensity of the theater stood out. We are proud to be recognized and look forward to honoring so many more prior contributors by finishing this project,” he added.
“The local community project … will use T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant for $50,000 to help complete the Safford Theatre renovations, which will serve as an economic driver as a movie, performing arts and concert destination in downtown Safford,” Joel Rushing, T-Mobile senior communications manager, said in an email.
“The wireless company plans [to] provide $25 million for community development projects in rural areas through 2026,” he said. “Through this month, T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program has given $6.8 million to 150 communities across 41 states.”
Thus far these grants have enabled 62 projects, including renovations, restorations and the creation of 12 playgrounds, eight parks, eight community art projects, seven buildings, six sustainability projects and six new ADA compliant play structures, the press release said.