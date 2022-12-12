interior.JPG

Restoration of the Safford Theatre is getting a boost from a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile.

 PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER

The Safford Theatre Project received an affirmative boost during Saturday’s Light Parade in the form of a $50,000 check from T-Mobile.

Safford’s Downtown Association, responsible for the renovation of the Safford Theatre, nabbed one of the company’s competitive T-Mobile Hometown Grants, awarded each quarter for up to 25 towns with populations of fewer than 50,000 people, according to a T-Mobile press release.

