Safford Theatre restoration moves along

SAFFORD — On the classic television series “The A Team,” George Peppard’s character often said “I love it when a plan comes together.” He may have been fictional, but the real people behind the Safford Theatre Project might say the same as their own team brings the building back to life.
During last month’s Merry Main Street event, the Safford Theatre lobby played host to Santa Claus and a throng of children eager to meet the jolly old elf. It was the theatre’s first activity in decades, made possible by local organizations and businesses working together.
In 2017, the Gila Valley Historic Preservation Committee and Safford Downtown Association joined in a partnership to refurbish the theatre, nearly in ruins since screening its last movie in 1975. The project has been boosted by grants from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
A few days after Santa’s visit, Safford Downtown Association President Danny Smith said the project was about halfway done and, depending on its progress, the theatre might be ready for films or concerts by next spring.
The vision for the project includes an outdoor theatre and concert venue, with a courtyard and stage, in the rear three-quarters of the building. “The stage is 40 inches tall; the stage building is the same height as the walls, which we’re building back out at that height,” Smith said. The building’s front quarter will house a ticket booth, concession stand and new restrooms.
“It’s really exciting. Since we’ve had the front doors open and we’re working, there are so many people who want to come in, check the progress and offer help or stories about coming to this theatre growing up,” said Smith, who is active in fund-raising, design and project management.
“It’s a pretty extensive remodel — a tribute to the old space,” he said, adding that the interior will be restored to something like its 1930s appearance — matching the poster displayed out front, for the 1933 movie “Melody Cruise.”
“There were some clues to what things looked like before we got involved. We’re starting with those and bringing a lot of those elements back,” Smith said.
Those elements include the ends of original Theatre seats, which are being reused in stair railings and banisters. The project will also keep portions of the building’s red brick visible.
“Finding items to restore the theatre has been one of the funnest things in designing this space,” Smith said.
While nearly all the project’s purchases have been from local businesses and vendors, some elements have been found farther out. Those include wallpaper from a 130-year-old company, architectural elements from a 135-year-old Chicago firm and a popcorn machine made in 1948.
“We have scoured the globe for lighting fixtures,” Smith said. “We have fixtures from the UK, Australia, Michigan — antiques that couldn’t otherwise be found. We replaced the old drinking fountain with one we found at an estate sale in New York, and the Halsey drinking fountain company asked if they could keep the plumbing in it for their own company museum.
“The whole idea is designing and building this into a place that will be an economic engine on Main Street, bringing more business, more shoppers and more activity, especially in the evenings. That’s what I’m looking forward to, and it’s going to be a lot of fun with movies, concerts and things like that.”
A number of local contractors have helped the project along, including general contractor Kouts & Sons Construction — which, led personally by owner Jason Kouts, has done a great amount of work to rebuild and shore up the interior and began cement work on the courtyard this month.
Others who have contributed to the restoration include B & D Air Conditioning; Boulevard Glass; Carpet Tile & More; Chad Crockett, of Bowman Engineering; Denver McKinney, who has done steel work; Gabe Hornelaz, of G & F Electrical; Karen Ramirez-Ragland, who crafted the marquee corner pieces; Keith Killian, of Joe’s Plumbing; Mike Rhodes, of Rhodes Enterprises; Tri County Materials, which provided concrete pumping; and Yentsch’s Concrete.
Donations to the project are still being accepted. Interested donors may purchase a brick bearing their name, which will be placed on the sidewalk in front of the theatre. They can be bought through the Safford Theatre Project Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SaffordTheatre/, on its GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/saffordtheatre or by e-mailing Smith at dannygila@cableone.net.