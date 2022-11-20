With family in town and leftover turkey on retainer, launch into the holiday spirit from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday by heading downtown for the 21st annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Merry Main Street celebration.
This year's installment features two hours chock-full of activities like karaoke and axe throwing, plus a coloring contest, two bounce houses and a North Pole ride for the kids. Even if you missed the deadline for the gingerbread house contest, you can still enjoy the whole village of contenders displayed at the Venue and the Vignette on Main. Live entertainment will be performed on the Kempton Chevrolet Stage at Eighth and Main.
This year’s Merry Main Street features some firsts, including a pie eating contest sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association, Safford Women’s Club and Rustic Barn Bakery (naturally). Kids ages 6 to adult can compete at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Main.
Poor fashion choices will be acknowledged and potentially rewarded during Merry Main Street's first ugly sweater contest. SDA, the city of Safford and the Chamber of Commerce have combined to offer prizes for those tops from Grandma you’ve hidden away. Families, adults, teens and children are all eligible to model their worst on the Kempton Stage.
The Chamber also is sponsoring a Corn Hole Challenge in front of Allure Beauty on Main Street. The winners in three age groups will receive gift cards valued up to $50. The three age groups will be 18 and over, 13-18, and 13 and under.
While the tree lighting ceremony and community get-together is a long-standing tradition in the Valley, so is the legacy of supporting small businesses through holiday shopping.
“Merry Main Street is a great opportunity for small businesses to strut their holiday stuff,” Vance Bryce, Graham County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said.
“Many retailers have their best day of the year during the event. We believe that collaborating with other entities like the Safford Downtown Association and all of their sponsors to put on this event gives us unity of mind and purpose. Together we can accomplish fun, money-making activities,” said.
Speaking on behalf of sponsor Freeport McMoRan, James Telle said, “Freeport's continuous support for Merry Main Street reflects our commitment to generate benefits for both communities and local businesses. The annual holiday event provides a popular family friendly activity while also showcasing — and bringing customers to — the Main Street commercial district to kickstart the holiday shopping season.”