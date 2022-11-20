The Grinch (copy)

This 2013 file photo shows a fan of the Grinch outside of Geneveve’s Marketplace during a past Merry Main Street in downtown Safford.

With family in town and leftover turkey on retainer, launch into the holiday spirit from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday by heading downtown for the 21st annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Merry Main Street celebration.

This year's installment features two hours chock-full of activities like karaoke and axe throwing, plus a coloring contest, two bounce houses and a North Pole ride for the kids. Even if you missed the deadline for the gingerbread house contest, you can still enjoy the whole village of contenders displayed at the Venue and the Vignette on Main. Live entertainment will be performed on the Kempton Chevrolet Stage at Eighth and Main.

Tree ready

Safford Public Works crews assemble the Christmas tree in advance of the lighting ceremony in front of City Hall in this 2013 file photo.
santa 1

Grayson Grogg, 4, shares an early Christmas present with Santa during Safford's Merry Main Street event in 2021.

