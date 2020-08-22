The two teenagers who created the Safford Tree House project, which gives away free trees to the community, took a break over the summer because of COVID-19. Now they are regrouping with the help of friends.
Last year, environmentalists Jordan Walker, 14, and Arrow Hargis, 13, decided they wanted to give away trees through a Facebook page they created. The more trees that are planted, the more oxygen created. Ten trees creates enough oxygen for one person.
In order to raise funds to purchase trees from the Gila Watershed Partnership, they put their artistic skills to work. Taking recycled bottle caps, the girls would place colorful beads in bottle caps and hang them from chains to create decorative necklaces they could sell at area festivals for $6 apiece.
The girls were so successful, they ended up needing help. Walker and Hargis approached the Safford High School student council for help. Between student council members and other close friends, they now number seven. Each person in the group is assigned a job within the project, from taking notes to money collections, Walker said.
The group gave away just over 100 Mesquite and Desert Willow trees before COVID-19 struck and all of the festivals were cancelled.
That doesn't mean the group has been resting on its laurels, however.
They've been planning their next moves.
Walker and Hargis are in communication with GWP and when they're back up and running they hope to store the trees in the GWP greenhouse until they're sold. Before, the group would purchase the trees and then grow them in their backyards before giving them away.
They're also talking about making their group an official nonprofit organization and creating an online store where they can start selling their jewelry again. On Thursday, Walker, who is considered the organizer in the group, said she will be calling other members of the group to research which would be the best online website creator to use to create a website.
Hargis, the artist of the group, has been experimenting too.
Using different types of recycled material, Hargis said she is looking for new ways to be creative in order to make items the public will be interested in buying. She wants to figure out how to use aluminum cans to create feather earrings, but this idea is still in the planning stages.
Together, the two teens say their efforts are to combat climate change. By encouraging the community to plant trees, they want to help create a healthy ecosystem. Eventually, Hargis wants to work with the City of Safford to plant trees within the city limits.
Hargis hopes the work she and her friends do prompts a change in the way the community lives.
“Being an environmentalist isn’t a trend,” said Hargis. “I do want to have an impact, and I don’t know what that will be.”
Hargis' dream is to become a successful professional artist who will be able to donate to various environmental groups. Once she graduates high school, she wants to hand the reins of the project over to other high schoolers so they can experience what she has.
Melanie Tluczek, director for GWP, lauded the efforts of Safford Tree House Project.
"It is so inspiring to see the work that the Safford Treehouse Project is doing - to see young people organizing themselves and taking problems head-on," she said. "Jordan, Arrow, and the other members are focused, dedicated, and smart and I know they are going to do great things."