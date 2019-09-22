SAFFORD — A “new broom” is ready to keep the runways clean at Safford Regional Airport.
The City of Safford took delivery of its new airport sweeper, a Schwarze Industries A7 Zephyr with a body by Freightliner, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, two months after the City Council approved the vehicle’s procurement.
Previously, street sweepers were used to clear debris from the airport’s runways and taxiways. Not only will the Zephyr be stationed at the airport, it will also avoid damage to the pavement from the street sweeper’s steel bristles.
The new sweeper was purchased from Balar Equipment, of Phoenix, for approximately $275,000. Grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona Department of Transportation covered much of the cost. An FAA grant paid for 91.06 percent of the total, and ADOT agreed to reimburse the city for 4.47 percent; the remainder, about $13,000, was paid by the City of Safford.