A Safford woman charged with child abuse after her 4-month-old son was found underneath a woodpile last fall pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse and endangerment and is now a participant in Graham County's Community Wellness and Veterans Services program, a program for people with mental health conditions.
Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson placed Destinee Ballard, 23, on three years' probation on the endangerment count and if she doesn't do well, she could spent up to 15 years in prison on the attempted child abuse charge.
Peterson began the Community Wellness program in August 2019. Once convicted, people with mental health conditions can volunteer to be placed on the caseload of specific probation officers who are tasked with making sure they are properly assessed by a mental health provider and follow rules all other probationers follow, plus a few extras. For example, they’re required to stick to their prescribed medications, make all of their counseling sessions and meet with the judge as often as once a week or as little as once a month.
Ballard was deemed incompetent to stand trial shortly after her arrest, but after going through a restoration program, doctors and Peterson determined she was now capable of assisting in her defense and understood the charges against her.
According to a Safford Police Department report, a woman called police to her home on 12th Avenue around 10 p.m. Sept. 11 saying she found a baby covered in dirt from head to toe under a wood pile after investigating noises she thought came from a cat.
The baby was so dirty she didn’t immediately recognize him as her grandson, the report stated.
When Ballard's mother asked Ballard if she was worried about her baby, Ballard replied her baby was dead, according to the report.
Police said they were informed that when the grandmother told Ballard the baby had been found in the wood pile, Ballard said “he must have reincarnated.”
Officers described the baby as being covered in scrapes and flush red from sun exposure. He’d already been bathed by his grandmother.
After being read her Miranda Rights, Ballard was asked if she knew what had happened with the baby and she said “SIDS.” When asked what that meant, she said “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.”
Ballard had originally been facing three counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause serious physical injuries or death.