Local residents who haven’t stopped by the Safford American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32 within the past six months should expect to see some major changes next time they visit.
New vinyl flooring, updated brick behind the bar, new barstools, a new jukebox and speakers and new televisions are some of the more visible changes. Less visible updates to the building include its camera and wireless internet systems upgrades. Operations have changed as well, with the full commercial kitchen up and running six days a week. It’s open to the public for takeout orders, and the American Legion hall is being rented for Mine Safety and Health Administration training sessions.
An inviting experience
Tom Sanders, who started tending the bar in 2021, was promoted to club manager in July 2022. He said he always wanted to work with the Swift Murphy Post to upgrade the existing elements of the building.
“One of our goals is to make the post more inviting and appealing to younger veterans who have served, as well as their eligible family members,” he said. “The funding for the upgrades came primarily from bingo proceeds and social quarters, bar and kitchen income.”
Eric Taylor has been the American Legion Commander since May 2022. He shared many of the same aspirations as Tom Sanders in regard to the building’s improvements. Increasing membership was one of his main goals.
“I wanted to make some improvements and upgrade the member experience at the post. My main goal when I started was to bring everyone closer together as an American Legion family and improve the overall member experience at the post. I wanted to build upon what my predecessors had already put together,” Taylor said.
Taylor and Sanders both agreed they’re seeing more membership and interaction at the American Legion Swift Murphy Post.
“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in business, as well as people becoming more active in the various entities such as the Sons of the American Legion, and the Auxiliary,” Sanders said. “The new commander, Eric Taylor, has done an excellent job of bringing people together to work toward the overall good of the post, as well as its long-term survival.”
The MSHA training sessions are one of the ways the building is being utilized as a venue option, Sanders said. So far, eight classes have been booked for the month of January, with a class size averaging 25 people.
“With the kitchen being open now, we’re able to provide the training space as well as provide lunch to the classes, which has proven to be very popular. It’s also a great revenue source for us, so we’re looking at ways to bring more companies on board,” he said.
Uncovering history
When the stained and dirty carpet was ripped away during a week-long ordeal of upgrades, Sanders said the legion crew found a surprise. An old U.S. American Legion emblem was found beneath the carpet. After extensive cleaning, the emblem shines, and now the vinyl floor is laid around it.
“According to a few of the older veterans, the emblem was originally laid in the post around 1948 by WWI veterans as a tribute to the WWII veterans,” Sanders said.
Sanders is especially proud of the emblem restoration. It looks great, and it is an amazing tribute to those who served, he said.
“After the floors were laid, I covered the emblem in multiple layers of epoxy to bring it up to the level of the new flooring. Then Franci Henager, from NF Creations here in town, came out to help with the last couple of layers. This way we made sure we ended up with a clean finished product.” he said.
The floors and lighting were finished in November, while the emblem restoration was finished in December, Taylor said.
The future
The upcoming year’s goals for the legion include installing new flooring in more of the building and adding air conditioning to the main hall. Updating the tables and chairs in the bar area and adding a new draft beer system are also elements the American Legion is working on, Sanders said.
More community involvement, increased membership, work on veteran outreach, and continuing to improve the building are Taylor’s resolutions for the upcoming year, he said.
Legion membership is open to all honorably discharged veterans and current service members, Taylor said. Membership in the Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion is available to the spouses, children and grandchildren of veterans.