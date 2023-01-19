Editor's Note

This article has been corrected to reflect that meeting space is being used for Mine Safety and Health Administration training sessions.

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders, American Legion manager, stands beside the bar at the Safford American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32.

Local residents who haven’t stopped by the Safford American Legion Swift Murphy Post 32 within the past six months should expect to see some major changes next time they visit.

American Legion kitchen

Christina Bejarano, left, and Megan cook for their fundraiser after their group asked to use the American Legion’s commercial kitchen.

New vinyl flooring, updated brick behind the bar, new barstools, a new jukebox and speakers and new televisions are some of the more visible changes. Less visible updates to the building include its camera and wireless internet systems upgrades. Operations have changed as well, with the full commercial kitchen up and running six days a week. It’s open to the public for takeout orders, and the American Legion hall is being rented for Mine Safety and Health Administration training sessions.

Attendance

Growth in membership and attendance has been noticeable since the Safford American Legion post has received its upgrades.
Emblem

This American Legion emblem, dating back to 1948, was discovered in the floor of the Swift Murphy Post after the carpet was removed. It has been fully restored during remodeling.
Cornhole

Various groups are starting to rent out the Safford American Legion Hall. In this case, the group was an indoor cornhole competition.

