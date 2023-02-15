Gene Seale

Former Safford City Council member Gene Seale recently was named president of the trade organization representing U.S. cotton ginners.

Seale, who currently serves as general manager of Pima’s Glenbar Gin, was confirmed as president of the Memphis-based National Cotton Ginners Association during its annual meeting Feb. 10-12 in Dallas.

