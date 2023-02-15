Former Safford City Council member Gene Seale recently was named president of the trade organization representing U.S. cotton ginners.
Seale, who currently serves as general manager of Pima’s Glenbar Gin, was confirmed as president of the Memphis-based National Cotton Ginners Association during its annual meeting Feb. 10-12 in Dallas.
Originally established in 1937 with its charter of incorporation in Mississippi, NCGA is the umbrella organization for eight state and regional ginner associations. It also represents approximately 500 individual cotton-ginning operations in 17 cotton-producing states.
Seale, who was a Safford firefighter for 38 years and served on the Safford City Council from 2010 through 2022, has spent most of his life in the Gila Valley since moving to Safford at the age of 2. He’s a graduate of Safford High School, Eastern Arizona College and Northern Arizona University.
Seale’s background in the cotton business includes being partner for 43 years in an agricultural consulting business that specialized in testing cottonfields for pest infestations and recommending treatment strategies. He’s overseen operations at Glenbar Gin for about a decade.
As NCGA president, Seale said his duties include attending and speaking at the annual meetings of the state and regional associations. He said the priorities of the national association over the next year will be to continue to promote industry education and workplace safety, and as well as monitor legislative and regulatory developments that could affect the industry.
Seale is the second NCGA president to hail from Graham County. The first was late Glenbar Gin manager and owner Charles C. Owen, who led NCGA from 1998 to 1999. Owens’ contributions to the industry were such that the association renamed its distinguished service awards for him in 2016.
NCGA’s 2022-23 Charles C. Owen Distinguished Service Award winner was Dr. Greg Holt, research leader at the USDA-ARS Ginning Laboratory in Lubbock, Texas.