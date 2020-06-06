There may have been a lot of violence and looting across the nation last week, but Safford’s civil rights protest was a complete success as far as organizer Kevin Reed is concerned.
Sure, there were a few people who raised their middle finger at the folks lining up on Highway 70 and maybe a couple of drivers purposely drenched them in black exhaust fumes, but the vast majority of the people seemed to support them, Reed said.
On Monday and Tuesday, 30-40 people stood along the highway to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. A white officer accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes is facing a second-degree murder charge. The three officers with him are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter.
Protests sprang up all over the country, including Washington, D.C. and many descended into violent uprisings. The National Guard was called out in some communities and curfews were implemented in many places, including the State of Arizona.
“I feel like we created a conversation in the county,” Reed said. “I think it did what it needed to do. It set a new tone in the community. Before the protest there was more negativity.”
Drivers continually honked and waved at the protesters and most of the comments on Facebook were positive, Reed said.
One Safford Police officer brought the group water; other supporters brought water, snacks and Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, he said.
Reed said he woke up Monday morning wondering how many people in the Gila Valley were just as upset about Floyd’s death as he was.
So, he put the question out on Twitter — was there anyone interested in staging a peaceful protest on Highway 70?
In today’s vernacular, his Twitter account “exploded.”
So, at 4 p.m. Monday, Reed found himself standing in front of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce holding an umbrella with the letters BLM for Black Lives Matter. Throughout the next four hours protesters joined him, having seen his Tweet, his Snapchat account or after hearing about it through word-of-mouth.
“The voice of our fellow African-American brothers and sisters needs to be heard all throughout the country,” Reed said. “I think a lot of times when you’re in a rural area like Safford, Arizona you think you don’t have to lend your voice to issues and I think it’s very important you do and that’s why we’re out here. There’s not a lot of people of color in our valley that doesn’t mean their voice can’t be heard through us as allies. We’re here to let people know Black Lives Matter and there needs to be a change in the system.”
Elizabeth Dannenbrink of Safford saw Reed’s tweet.
“I am just so glad that if there’s not a huge group, there’s a small group of people here who are willing to fight for justice,” she said. “ I have family in Minneapolis who have been at the protest there, so that has impacted me a lot personally.”
The reaction was a bit of a surprise to her, she said.
“We’re getting a lot more honks than I was expecting. We’ve had a few people flip us off and we’ve had a few people shout things, but not that many so I am happy about that,” Dannenbrink said.
Safford residents Brenden Ferrin and Savannah Whitten also came out.
“I think every little bit helps and moral support, no matter how little it is, can make a big difference,” Ferrin said.
“We’re unified with the whole country. We just want to show that we’re all in this together and they’re not alone and even though it wasn’t in Phoenix, Arizona where he was killed, it’s something we all care about,” Whitten said.
Ana Marte of Thatcher said remaining silent can lead to problems.
“I think if you don’t take a stand before it’s a problem, it can become a problem in your area,” Marte said.”I also know a lot of people have a small-town mindset and we want to change people’s minds on what they should care about.”
John Martinez of Thatcher said he grew up hearing things that didn’t sit right with him and he was glad for an opportunity to show people who he is.
“I just wanted to come out here to show people I’m not a racist, I don’t like racism and I support the black community because I don’t see why nobody shouldn’t,” Martinez said. “Me, personally, I’d like to help end racism and help the world become a more beautiful place, almost like world peace and it can’t exist if racism exists.”
Although upset about the level of violence and looting taking place during other protests, Martinez said the Boston Tea Party was a riot and good things resulted from it.
Martinez joined the group again Tuesday night.
Kristine Marchione joined the protest Monday after getting off work at 5 p.m.
“I’m from Minnesota, my daughter dates a black man and I know what I don’t want. I don’t want my kids to have to deal with this and if I have grand kids some day,” Marchione said. “It’s got to start here with everyday, normal people.”
Reed said the group is considering holding another protest Saturday to give more people an opportunity to be heard.