Salsa Fest 2019
SAFFORD- WIth just enough heat, fresh ingredients and friendly competition, this year’s annual Salsa Fest warmed up the Safford downtown area with music and food.
This year’s festival began on Friday night with opening festivities and then continued on through Saturday night with an after party which lasted until 9:00pm. Several aspects of the festival made this year different from previous celebrations; one being the fact that participation in the festival car show nearly doubled, and another being that notable individuals from out of town were invited to judge the professional salsa competition. Also, there were higher numbers of community visitors this year.
“Some restaurants would bring way more salsa so they would get more tickets. It was always kind of controversial so it was even hard to get restaurants to do it this year because they wouldn’t read what we were doing. It’s totally different, that’s all they had to bring and they were in it,” said Graham County Chamber of Commerce Director Vance Bryce. “They’ve had restaurant competitions, but it was people’s choice. This one was judges and they did it in front of everyone. We had 13 sign up, and less than 13 participate.”
Gi’Mees Restaurant, located in York Valley, took home the Best Overall prize in the Professional Salsa Competition with it’s salsa named The After Burner. Isabella's South of the Border restaurant from Willcox attained the Best Red Salsa, and Best Green Salsa went to The Manor House Restaurant.
“Salsafest actually originated from Sheldon Miller which was the Chamber Director at that time and my father, Jim Warren who is a member of the Safford Lion Club. They brainstormed the original idea. The Lions Club was then asked to host event. We joined forces with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce 5 yrs ago as part of the Salsa Trail,” said Safford Lions member and Salsa Festival volunteer Michell Wilson. “I enjoy this event as a way to give back to this community.This event enables the Safford Lions Club to give back to our community by providing scholarship for our local community college EAC.This event has grown and I feel blessed that I was able to be involved since the beginning.”
Sweeping the board this year win the homemade salsa category, Diana Best won the People’s Choice first place, and the Judge’s Choice first place. Leah Nabor, with her Vigilanties Salsa team won Best Presentation.
“I just go for flavor. This is what I do. Oh my gosh, I just love what I do. I love cooking, thank you I really appreciate it. THis is 7 years, 6 years we’ve had awards. The People have spoken,” said Best.
“We made 1,200 chip bags, and we ran through those and we went and got more and made another 1210 more,” said Safford Lions Club President Ed Lopez. “Last year we only did between 800 or 900. I think it was the community really coming out and participating. I’d like to thank the community, the vendors, the sponsors, the volunteers. Just thank them for making it a successful year.”
Bryce later would thank the Safford Lions Club for their hard work in putting the event together.
There were 18 participants in the Chihuahua Races, and Binky the Chihuahua took home first place. BBinky’s owner, Toni Jimenez said that the $100 winnings would go toward dog food and dog house upgrades. Rory Wilson won Lions Club Favorite and Best of Salsa Fest Car Show with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Wilson told the Courier this was the first time he had participated in the Salsa Fest show.
Peoples Choice Salsa Competition Winners
1st Diana Best
2nd Christen Holquin
3rd Leah Nabor
Best Salsa Presentation
Leah Nabor Vigilante Salsa
Judge’s Choice
1st Diana Best “D Best Salsa”
2nd Pepe Navas
3rd Leah Nabor
Salsa Eating Competition Winner
1st John Quinones
2nd Morgan Jurado
3rd Niomi Sandaval
Jalapeno Eating Contest
1st Harvey Lunt
2nd Brandon Payne
3r Kevin Reed