Like a lot of Arizonans, Safford native Sam Turner is a lifelong, die-hard fan of the Phoenix Suns. But unlike a lot of Arizonans, Turner was so inspired by the team’s season run to the NBA Finals, that he wrote a song about it.
“Phoenix! It’s a beautiful time, so let’s support the grind of the Suns as they shine,” proclaims Turner in the intro to his song “Suns Shine.”
“Suns rise, Suns shine, never set until that championship,” Turner repeats in the song’s chorus.
Turner’s song has racked up over 2,000 views since it was posted on YouTube and prompted a profile on him and his song on a Phoenix TV news station.
Turner, who moved to Phoenix where he hosted parties and events, but returned to Safford to be closer to family during the COVID-19 pandemic, said he recorded the song because he wants to be a part of helping the team succeed and win the finals.
Growing up in Safford, Turner said he remembers watching great players like Michael Finley, Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire and always believing that the Suns had a chance to win the NBA Finals and be crowned the champions.
“I was just a little kid when (Charles) Barkley and them went on that run,” Turner said, referring to the 1993 Finals, where the Suns faced off against the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, “that was historic.”
At the same time he was getting more and more into basketball, Turner was also getting into music, especially rappers like 2Pac, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle and Kendrick Lamar.
At 16-years-old, Turner was writing and recording his own songs in his bedroom. Now, at 35, he’s recording in studios in Phoenix and he’s just as passionate about his music and the Suns.
“I like being creative, witty, having punchlines, things that will make listeners think,” Turner said, adding that he wants his music to be relatable to everyday people.
His goal for “Suns Shine” is to have it be embraced by both fellow Suns fans and the team itself and to have the chance to perform the song for the Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena during the NBA Finals. He’s also love to perform the song during the team’s victory parade, if they win the championship.
“I push for the limits,” Turner said, adding that he wants to continue to pursue his dreams to set a good example for his kids, 6-year-old Aaliyah and 4-year-old Alijah and show them that hard work and dedication pays off.
“I like using my talents to help achieve stuff for my kids. That’s the main thing, doing cool things for my kids because they’re like 10 million times more talented than I am,” Turner said. “They’re the main thing for everything that I do and God and Jesus of course.”
Turner said he and his family will be moving back to Phoenix soon so he can return to his work hosting parties and events. He’ll miss the people, family and the bonds he’s made in Safford throughout his life, he said, but he wants to continue to inspire local kids to work towards their dreams.
After the Suns lost the third game of the finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, after winning the first two games in the series, Turner had a similar message of encouragement and perseverance for the team as they prepare for game four.
“I hope that they don’t get discouraged. I hope they realize what’s on the line, a championship,” Turner said, “they got to fight for their goals and dreams, like my song.”
As the last verse of Turner’s “Suns Shine” goes, “The perfect team to do their thing, cuz we were all slept on, so it’s easier to chase our dream. This is our calling, so we’re after that ring. Harder than Gollum, but ballin, as the fans stand and scream. Let’s go!”