Less than one hour after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, welcoming in 2020, Samuel Antonio Urquijo, left, made his entrance into the world, becoming the first baby born in the Gila Valley for the New Year. Samuel, 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and 20 inches long, was born to mother Marisleysi Urquijo at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center at 12:56 a.m. The first girl born in 2020 at MGRMC was Jhett Moffett, born to parents Shayleh and Granger Moffett, on Jan. 2 at 2:24 p.m. Jhett was 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and 19.5 inches long.
