BYLAS — The Nnee Bich’o Nii Apache Transit made its second shuttle run to the Apache Sky Casino for the public Monday, Sept. 16.
There were fewer passengers than the first run Sept. 6 and, to help promote the use of the shuttle by the public, the casino offers $20 in free play and a $5 voucher for lunch.
Apache Transit has scheduled another shuttle run to Apache Sky Casino on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The fee is $20 roundtrip. Pick-up locations are scheduled for San Carlos and Bylas. It is not necessary to catch the shuttle at the pick-up locations for anyone interested in taking the shuttle Apache Sky — anyone with his or her own transportation may meet the shuttle at the Apache Gold Casino.
The shuttle departs Apache Gold Casino at 10:30 a.m. for the hour-long ride. Once at Apache Sky, the passengers will the free play and food vouchers. The shuttle departs Apache Sky at 2:30 p.m.
Anyone wishing to use the shuttle may contact Apache Transit at 929-475-5023 to inquire about pick-up locations.