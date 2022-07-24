Even before his arrest for trespassing in 1997 to pray on Mount Graham, Wendsler Nosie Sr. led a visible movement to spread awareness about the San Carlos Apache’s spiritual connection to Mount Graham — Dzil Nchaa Si’an, or “big-seated mountain” in Apache — where ancestors are buried and to plea for protection of the sky-island environment that was once part of the Apache reservation. Now home to three internationally owned telescopes, the controversial Mount Graham International Observatory initially included plans for 20 such scopes when the idea was broached by the University of Arizona in the 1980s. The tension between the tribe and allied non-governmental organizations such as the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club has since been the source of a religious and legal feud that remains ongoing.

Every year since 1991, in the form an annual relay race, Spirit of the Mountain Runners from the tribe and their allies complete a journey from the Old San Carlos Memorial site in Peridot to the top of Mount Graham over several days.

The Old San Carlos Memorial in Peridot.
Apache Mountain Spirit Runners met Thursday at the Old San Carlos Memorial in Peridot to partake in a holy ground blessing and dinner before the start of the 31st annual run.
By 9 a.m. Friday, relay runners had made it to Safford. The next stop was Treasure Point on the mountain, followed the next morning with a sunrise hike to retrieve holy water and a final blessing and departure on Sunday.
This Apache mountain spirit dancer is part of sunrise ceremony at Oak Flat.
In 2013, Naelynn Pike, right, daughter of Vanessa Nosie, had her coming of age ceremony on top of Dzil Nchaa Si An (Mount Graham). Hundreds of tribal members and friends participated in the first puberty rite held on the mountain for more than 150 years.
A warrior horseback raises his palms skyward at the site of the Old San Carlos Memorial in Peridot.

