In 2013, Naelynn Pike, right, daughter of Vanessa Nosie, had her coming of age ceremony on top of Dzil Nchaa Si An (Mount Graham). Hundreds of tribal members and friends participated in the first puberty rite held on the mountain for more than 150 years.
By 9 a.m. Friday, relay runners had made it to Safford. The next stop was Treasure Point on the mountain, followed the next morning with a sunrise hike to retrieve holy water and a final blessing and departure on Sunday.
Even before his arrest for trespassing in 1997 to pray on Mount Graham, Wendsler Nosie Sr. led a visible movement to spread awareness about the San Carlos Apache’s spiritual connection to Mount Graham — Dzil Nchaa Si’an, or “big-seated mountain” in Apache — where ancestors are buried and to plea for protection of the sky-island environment that was once part of the Apache reservation. Now home to three internationally owned telescopes, the controversial Mount Graham International Observatory initially included plans for 20 such scopes when the idea was broached by the University of Arizona in the 1980s. The tension between the tribe and allied non-governmental organizations such as the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club has since been the source of a religious and legal feud that remains ongoing.
Every year since 1991, in the form an annual relay race, Spirit of the Mountain Runners from the tribe and their allies complete a journey from the Old San Carlos Memorial site in Peridot to the top of Mount Graham over several days.
The starting point is critical: formerly known as “Hell’s Forty Acres” due to its inhospitable landscape and health risks, the U.S. government moved the Apaches from their indigenous lands to this barren landscape, creating the San Carlos Apache Reservation in 1872.
Reflecting on the past
There’s no use trying get Google Maps to cooperate with directions for the Old San Carlos Memorial: You’ll be led to a scrappy cluster of ramadas a few miles in the opposite direction. But on Thursday, what could be trusted were the rooster tails of dust following a veritable motorcade of vehicles navigating gravel roads and sandy washes to gather in preparation for the 31st annual Mount Graham Sacred Run.
“This is where the U.S. placed us, as prisoners of war,” Wendsler Nosie’s daughter Vanessa Nosie said on Thursday as runners danced to drum beats before a communal meal.
“They didn’t think we’d survive,” she said.
Around 70 San Carlos Apaches and allies congregated at the memorial with a shared goal, in Vanessa Nosie’s words, “to inform people, to let people know the Apaches exist.”
The parking lot was nearly overflowing when the growing crowd gathered near four white and blue painted crosses as Wendsler Nosie prepared for prayer and blessings. South of the holy ground, at the bottom of a hill, were vestiges of foundations from past reservation days.
Children played in the dust. A little girl lifted a beaded abalone necklace from the woman who held her and placed it around her own neck. Two little boys pointed out a lizard that had scuttled underneath a cactus. A mother rocked a stroller back and forth, lulling a child.
Following the elder Nosie’s lead, runners wiped corn pollen on their faces. Men and women separated into two lines and both sexes offered prayers. Most of the runners were Apache, but there were runners from other cultures who’d come to support the event. Jesse Sunwolf had driven to Peridot from San Diego that very day. He’s a member of Apache Stronghold, a coalition created by the San Carlos Apaches to help organize support for the protection of their sacred landscapes.
“I just run,” he said, to the tune of about a half-marathon a day. He’s been active in movements involving Peruvian farmer’s rights, the U.S.-Mexico border and was at Standing Rock.
One young woman with light brown hair wearing a Smashing Pumpkins T-shirt said she found out about the run online, also through the Apache Stronghold site. This was her first time on the reservation.
Vanessa Nosie’s partner, Morgan Frejo, has been to several Mount Graham runs, but this year, he was encouraged to see a bit different demographic.
“This year I seen the younger generation show up,” he said.
He and Nosie met protesting for Native rights.
A line formed for a brief spaghetti dinner, followed by more prayer and forming a circle of cohesion.
Postponed an hour from the original 4 p.m. start, a brilliant sunset with distant thunder had been replaced by dusk by the time the first 25 runners were loaded in the backs of pickups and dropped off along the dirt road headed back to town at calculated intervals. Winding back toward the highway, cars were parked at Ys in the road so runners wouldn’t take a wrong turn. At the turnoff onto paved Coolidge Dam Road, reservation security vehicles were parked to assist.
The plan was to make it to Nolline’s Country Store off of U.S Highway 70 in Peridot that night and be to Mount Graham the next day.
Driven by faith
Vanessa Nosie, 41, said she’s been either running or assisting with the sacred run since she was 11.
She recalled her father’s arrest 25 years-ago. “My mother had a dream that he needed to go to the mountain and pray,” she said, adding that she was about to start her menstrual period, a significant event in her culture. Her father had gone to seek wisdom from the mountain, home to the Ga’an people, mountain spirits and sacred beings that can be called forth during prayers and ceremonies.
An article from UA’s student publication, the Arizona Daily Wildcat, from Sept. 16, 1997, says “(Wendsler) Nosie was detained by U.S. Forest Service officials and University of Arizona police as he descended from a site near Emerald Peak, where, he said, he had gone to pray.” The article quoted Wendsler as saying, “I was following my religion the way I have for 20 years, the way my forefathers have before me. For centuries we have been praying on our sacred mountain, it is an outrage for the university to punish me for practicing my religion.”
According to the article, titled “San Carlos Apache man faces fines for trespassing,” Nosie had been in the area of the Mount Graham Red Squirrel Refugium, set aside to protect the endangered Mount Graham Red Squirrel, without a permit. Nosie was told he could be issued a permit in the future and was released by the Forest Service, but “was arrested and cited on trespassing charges by UA police on Mount Graham.” While trying to outrun a storm, he’d come off the mountain on an access road leased to the university for observatory use. Nosie faced a fine and potential jail time, but was acquitted the following year, according to documents complied by the Mount Graham Coalition.
The arrest, Vanessa Nosie said, “was hard for us to comprehend. Our holy places, how can you say it ...”
She struggled for words. “It’s that portal,” she said. “Everything is alive and ha[s] a spirit.
“We’re trying to save our Earth for future generations,” Nosie said.
She said she has noticed how different the climate on the mountain is since she started running, how much colder it used to be at the summit more than 10,700 feet in the air.
“It’s been a real battle,” she said, of trying to convince the Vatican, the university and other international players with vested interest in the Mount Graham International Observatory to remove their footprint from ground sacred to the Apache since time immemorial. She spoke about the irony of the Vatican telling Apaches that their religion isn’t real. (An article published in the Seattle Times in the early stages of the observatory project named it bluntly: “Vatican Project Bulldozes Apache Religion.”) And while tribe members can obtain permits to access the mountain, there is no room for spontaneous prayer.
Nosie voiced frustration with astronomers looking for life in other galaxies or alien life forms, or, what she referred to, as “the physical being of god.”
“It’s became a real religious war,” she said. She and her fellow Apaches are fighting for their identity and their religion, she said.
Apache Stronghold ally and Tempe resident, Tom Wright, was present at the blessing ceremony. He finds the occupation of Mountain Graham grating.
“Trying to find god in the skies,” he said, clearly not impressed.
A spiritual battle
At Thursday’s ceremony, Wendsler Nosie said the battle to regain the land is a spiritual one between good and evil forces. While the blessing ceremony was underway, an older woman fell suddenly ill and had be taken to the hospital.
She is a strong lady, powerful, he told the crowd clustered silently around him. But the battle is against a great evil. It’s intentional to run after sundown and before sundown, when evil sleeps, he said.
He told runners they must follow implicitly the directions and rituals of the ceremony to ensure safety for everyone on the upcoming journey, one not just of physical distance, but of spiritual warfare.
His daughter was in agreement. “It is a prayer run,” she said.