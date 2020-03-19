Thriftee sets special hours for seniors
According to a Facebook post, effective immediately Thriftee will be having a seniors-only shopping hour every Friday morning from 6 am - 7am. All seniors 60 years or older are welcome to shop during these hours.
Apache Gold Casino and Apache Sky Casino to close
Chairman Terry Rambler of the San Carlos Apache Tribe just announced via Facebook that the San Carlos Council, at a special meeting, approved the closure of the Apache Gold Casino and Apache Sky Casino. Closure will be effective at 5 pm today. Certain operations such as the C-Store will remain open. Employees will continue to get paid. The Enterprise’s Board of Directors and Management will be meeting with it’s employees to explain the process.
Fort Thomas Unified working to get internet service to students
According to their Facebook page, the Fort Thomas Unified School District is working with San Carlos Apache Telecommunication Utility, Inc. to get internet into the homes of K-12 students living in the Bylas community and who need the service to complete online studies during the ongoing school closures.
SCATUI has delegated San Carlos Unified School District's office, Evelyn Hinton at (928) 475-7402 as the main contact person to collect the following information:
They will need:
1. Your name and the school you are currently enrolled 2. Number of school age children residing in the home 3. Location of your home 4. Home telephone if there is one 5. Cell or contact number.
State COVID-19 numbers jump to 44
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 44 from 27. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at one. Greenlee and Cochise have zero cases, thus far.
Of the 44, 26 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The rest were done at private labs.
There have been 331 people tested by the state, 175 people tested negative. Another 130 tests are pending, including those of Pima Elementary School children who were exposed to the virus last week by a staff member.
SBA approves disaster loan for the state to help small businesses
According to Gov. Doug Ducey's office, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for Arizona that will help small businesses here in the state impacted by COVID-19. Individual businesses can be eligible for up to $2 million through the program.
On Monday Ducey submitted a request to the federal government for the economic assistance, which is made available through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act signed by President Trump on March 6, 2020.
“As we continue to address COVID-19 and prioritize public health, we are working with our federal partners to mitigate the economic impact on Arizona’s small businesses and employees,” Ducey said. “Businesses suffering substantial economic injury because of COVID-19 can apply for this loan through the Small Business Administration's website by going to SBA.gov/disaster. Our administration stands ready to help.”
The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of COVID-19’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses without credit available elsewhere. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75 percent. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay. Small businesses throughout the entire state that fit this criteria are eligible.
Arizona businesses impacted by COVID-19 may apply for the loan here.
Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce cancels, postpones events until July 1
The Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has cancel or postpone the following regional events until after July 1:
- Cancelled - March 26, 6 pm – SAHCC Multi-Chamber Mixer – Sierra Vista at Lights Out Family Fun Center,101 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
- Cancelled - April 15, 6 pm, SAHCC Multi-Chamber Mixer – Safford at The Plank, 501 S. Gila Ave, Safford, AZ 85546
- Cancelled - April 17, 6 pm – SAHCC Multi-Chamber Mixer – Sierra Vista
- Cancelled - May 15, 6 pm – SAHCC Multi-Chamber Mixer – Sierra Vista at Garden Place Suites, 100 N. Garden Place Suites, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
- Cancelled - May – SAHCC Multi-International Mixer – Cananea at Buffalos Restaurante, Cananea, Sonora
- Postponed and Rescheduled – SonoraFest 2020, from June 6-7 at The Mall at Sierra Vista, Sierra Vista, AZ to November 7-8 at The Mall at Sierra Vista
- Cancelled - June 19, 6 pm – SAHCC Multi-Chamber Mixer – Sierra Vista at Holiday Inn Express, 1902 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635