Sometimes substitute teachers just don’t get the credit they deserve. Just ask Joseph Roan Eagle.
Back when Eagle, 28, was in high school he’d often doodle in class and get into trouble, especially with one teacher. Then, he met substitute teacher Carol O’Conner, the creator of the Rhyme-N-Reason Foundation, which arranges educational art and music tours for youth. Thanks to her, Eagle developed an even deeper passion for art, found himself in Ethiopia teaching and creating art and painting murals all over Globe and Safford.
His latest mural adorns the side of Sarah’s Bullpen in Safford.
“In Fort Thomas, I was drawing every day. I had a teacher who used to say art is not going to get me anywhere in life,” he said. “But I told those other artists when we were in Ethiopia, when we were sitting on the balcony of the hotel about that. The other artists started laughing and said, ‘Look where it brought you. You’re here because of art. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do.’”
Eagle first became interested in art when he was a child and saw trains rattle by filled with brightly colored artwork. He taught himself how to use spray paint to create art and how to be a sketch artist.
O’Connor, who publishes an annual magazine called Telling Our Own Stories, featured Eagle in the 2019 edition.
“I used to teach at San Carlos High School, and while I was working on my doctorate here in Jackson, I was still living in Globe. So to pay for my back-and-forthing, I would sub at the high school. So I subbed for the art teacher a couple of times, and when I got to the art class, I asked, ‘Does anyone here do graffiti?’ And Joe raised his hand and said, ‘I do,’” O’Conner said.
“What I do is get the artists together, for example, when Joe came to Ethiopia, we were guests of the mayor of Uasa. He (Eagle) and a Ugandan artist who came, and two Ethiopian artists did beautiful art at different locations in the city,” she said.
“It’s a chance for people to travel and collaborate with people from different countries and travel. Because travel is education,” she said.
Although he’s now a full-time plumber, Eagle spends every minute he can spray painting murals. The San Carlos resident says O’Conner is his manager.
Eagle says his style is called computer rock, which is a mixture of different art styles melded together.
Last week, while standing in the sun outside Sarah’s Bullpen, Eagle was listening to music while painting the American and Arizona flags, Mount Graham and the business logo on the western facing wall. He initially sketched out his idea for the mural for bar owner Sarah Henderson to be approved. On Thursday he was using a picture on his cell phone of Mount Graham as a reference.
Henderson saw his artwork in another establishment and immediately wanted to know how to get ahold of him.
“He is an amazing part of this community, and I think he could do some beautiful work for this valley,” Henderson said.
Every project he embarks upon takes a different amount of time because it depends on his work schedule, he said. So far, he has traveled to Phoenix twice to pick up special spray paint for the Bullpen job — paint only available in larger cities, he said.
Although cars were zooming by, Eagle said creating murals helps him clear his head of whatever he is stressed about. He doesn’t have to think about work or life. As he paints, he is merely concentrating on painting and nothing else.
“It gets me away from reality,” he said. “People just look at it and say how do you come up with this in your mind, and I say, ‘I don’t know, I just sit there and look at it.’”
He said he lets the bright colors choose what area he wants to focus on next. The yellow spray paint lines work as a rough sketch guideline and he fills it in with the different colors.
“We have different types of cans, some that spray out high pressure, some that spray (at) low pressure. Low pressure for thin lines, high pressure when you want to get it out there (to cover large spaces),” he said.
On Thursday, he took a day off from his day job to work on the mural since he wants to finish it so badly. He hopes to finish the mural in roughly two weeks.
“I work on their budget. I don’t charge a lot. It’s like a hobby for me. As long as I get my art out there,” he said.
His heritage is important to him. Eagle is a member of the Apache and the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribes. He signs each finished mural “Apache.”
“Other people represent their name, if anything, I’m going to represent my tribe. Get us out there,” he said. “I write, “Apache.” Everywhere I go, that is what I do. I represent Apache.”