The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 36-year-old Sanchez woman whose body was found early Sunday morning outside a burning SUV that had partially rolled.
Firefighters were notified of a burning vehicle in a field on the east side of Sanchez Road near Solomon shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
While they were extinguishing the vehicle, authorities found Mariana Sanchez’s body nearby with obvious head trauma, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
After inspecting marks on the road, McCormies said it appears as though the SUV slid sideways for unknown reasons while rounding a corner and partially rolled, throwing Sanchez from the vehicle.
“We’re trying to figure out exactly how the vehicle got on the other side of the field, and we’re still trying to determine the cause of the fire,” McCormies said. “We’re still calling it a death investigation, but we’re trying to figure out how all those elements fit.”
An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday, McCormies said.
Lt. Tommy Whitmire said it’s unclear who owns the vehicle; it was so badly damaged the vehicle identification numbers are illegible.