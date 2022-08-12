Sandwich squad serve up gratitude for Safford School District

A 84-foot long thank-you sandwich, packed into boxes and stacked in a 20-foot-long truck is enough to feed around 350 people.
Just ask Santiago "Santi" Lopez. It was his idea.
Lopez, a Safford local and owner of Fairway Mortgage, pulled off his big idea to celebrate teachers and their first week back at school.
As a Safford alum, he said he still recognizes a lot of faces in the classrooms.
When a school superintendent Lopez reached out to with his idea got over her disbelief, she asked him, “Just the teachers?”
That’s how Lopez and his friend Joseph Montez, a Keller Williams Real Estate Team agent, got the idea to give everyone who works for the Safford Unified School District a free sub sandwich on Friday.
“We’re talking maintenance, bus drivers,” Lopez told the Courier. “We are both born and raised in the Valley,” he said. “I have kids who have all gone through school,” he said.
Right now, he has an 8-year-old son enrolled at Ruth Powell Elementary school, the first stop the duo made during their deliveries.
By 10:30 a.m., Lopez; his partner, Mianah Rios; Montez, and his assistant, Andrea Villalba, had their arms full of white, yellow and green branded Subway sandwich boxes. Multiple employees pitched in to help walk the food across the parking lot and stack everything in Lopez’s box truck.
The four made their way to Ruth Powell around 11 a.m. Class was still in session, but staff seemed to be looking forward to an unexpected treat.
“It was a nice surprise,” Principle Naomi Lowry said.