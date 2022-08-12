Santiago Lopez.JPG

Santiago "Santi" Lopez walking one of many loads of sandwiches to his truck for delivery to every school in the Safford District on Friday.

A 84-foot long thank-you sandwich, packed into boxes and stacked in a 20-foot-long truck is enough to feed around 350 people.

Just ask Santiago "Santi" Lopez. It was his idea.

LopezandRios.JPG

Santiago "Santi" Lopez and his partner Mianah Rios
montez.JPG

While Joseph Montez is from Safford, he only recently joined Keller Williams with his business, Joseph Montez Real Estate Team. On the left is his assistant, Andrea Villalba.
Sandwich squad serve up gratitude for Safford School District

Joseph Montez, Andrea Villalba, Santigo "Santi" Lopez and Mainah Rios pose with Ruth Powell Elementary School Principle Naomi Lowery during Friday's sandwiches-of-gratitude delivery.

Tags

Load comments